  COVID-19 update: India reports 188 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 3,468

COVID-19 cases in India: The total active cases in India have increased to 3,468, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 188 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry today (December 28), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.80 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,43,483.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 3,468, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 3,421. 

Active cases:

An increase of total 47 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,696. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

COVID Vaccination update:

According to the health ministry's website, 220.07 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year. 

ALSO READ: COVID BF.7 variant LIVE UPDATE: Mock drills across India conducted; now focus on filling loopholes

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   10612   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 4   2324330   14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 0   66594   296  
4 Assam 0   738065   8035  
5 Bihar 3 839062   12302  
6 Chandigarh 3 98161   1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 8   1163595   14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 26 1980612 26521  
10 Goa* 17 255037 4013  
11 Gujarat 40 1266465 11043  
12 Haryana 45 1045835 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 31 308397 4213  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 14 474606 4785  
15 Jharkhand 2 437236   5331  
16 Karnataka 1229 4030285 15  40307  
17 Kerala*** 1371 26  6755185 79  71551  
18 Ladakh 3 29178 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 4   1044138   10776  
21 Maharashtra 154 7987957 148415  
22 Manipur 0   137773   2149  
23 Meghalaya 0   95158   1624  
24 Mizoram 0   238238   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35204   782  
26 Odisha 93 1327244 12  9205  
27 Puducherry 3   173527   1975  
28 Punjab** 38 764863   19289  
29 Rajasthan 83 1305711 9653  
30 Sikkim 1   43819   499  
31 Tamil Nadu 51 3556267 38049  
32 Telangana 65 837131 4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 28   441593 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 54 2104414 23633  
36 West Bengal 51 2097006 21532  
Total# 3421 44143342 163  530696
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 01 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab-“Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.
***Assam-Covid data awaited - As communicated by the State.

