COVID-19 test of man who ended life fearing having contracted coronavirus comes out negative

Coronavirus test report of the man from Uppoor in Udupi district, who committed suicide fearing he had contracted coronavirus infection, has returned negative for the virus. Health department officials in Udupi said the post-mortem test report had shown that he did not have the virus infection and asked the people in the area not to panic. The 56-year-old man hanged himself on Wednesday suspecting he had the disease, leaving a death note to family members asking them to stay safe.

Earlier on Friday, another 56-year old man in Dakshina Kannada district allegedly committed suicide on suspicion that he had contracted the coronavirus infection, police sources said. The deceased was an employee of a local petrol bunk in Mangaluru. He hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his house and committed suicide.

For the majority of people (especially young), the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms including fever and cough. However, those who are already suffering from some illness such as respiratory problem or adults, are more likely to be affected by COVID-19 and can cause severe illness, including pneumonia. People should also note that the majority of people who test positive for COVID-19 also do recover from the disease. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

