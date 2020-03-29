Image Source : AP Seal borders, make timely payments to labourers: Centre asks states to implement lockdown measures

The Government of India on Sunday directed all states to enforce strict implementation on the 21-day nation-wide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak. The Cabinet secretary and the MHA are in constant touch with the State Chief Secretaries and the DGPs to make sure the lockdown is followed strictly. The Centre said that the states have to to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during period of lockdown without any cut. "House rent should not be demanded for this period. Action should be taken against those who are asking labourers or students to vacate the premises." it said.

The Centre said that adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy people including migrant laborers be made at the place of their work. Centre issued orders for use of SDRF funds for this purpose.

