Apologise for these harsh steps, it was necessary: PM Modi on COVID-19 lockdown

In his first Mann ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday apologised to the people for the 21-day lockdown to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The Prime Minister said "we have to win and we will definitely win the battle" against the unprecedented menace of coronavirus. Modi also praised the front-line workers in the fight against the virus as well as countless workers in the essential services who are ensuring the country doesn't come to a complete standstill due to the lockdown announced on March 24. "I seek forgiveness. I am sure you will forgive me that you had to undergo so much trouble. Some people will say what kind of prime minister is this but these are special circumstances. You had to undergo problems I understand but there is no other way out to fight the coronavirus," he said.

He urges the people to show courage and resolve, follow "Lakshman Rekha" for several days more. In his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi says, "The battle against COVID-19 is tough and it did require some tough decisions. It is important to keep the people of India safe. Coronavirus is bent on killing people therefore entire humanity must unite and resolve to eliminate it," he said in the address that lasted more than 30 minutes and featured two former coronavirus patients and a doctor. Modi reminded people that "we have to maintain social distance, not emotional and human distance" as he urged people to utilise the time spent at home in re-engaging themselves in old hobbies an reconnecting wit old friends.