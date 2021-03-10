Image Source : PTI India records 17,921 new COVID cases, 133 deaths

India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,12,62,707 with 17,921 fresh cases being reported in a day, while the recoveries surpassed 1.09 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The death toll increased to 1,58,063 with 133 new fatalities, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am. The number of active cases reduced to 1,84,598 which now comprises 1.64 per cent of the infection count.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,20,046, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed one crore on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 22,34,79,877 samples have been tested up to March 9 for the viral disease, including 7,63,081 on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

