Delhi records 320 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,928

Delhi records320 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,928

Delhi recorded as many as 320 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.41 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,928. Four fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 66,744 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,41,660 in the national capital, including 6,28,920 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,812, of which 952 are in home isolation.

