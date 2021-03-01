With 15,510 new COVID cases, India's tally crosses 1.11 crore; death toll at 1,57,157

Image Source : PTI India's COVID-19 cases surpass 1.11 crore; death toll reaches 1,57,157

India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 1.11 crore on Monday with 15,510 new infections, while the active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day and were recorded at 1,68,627, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases reached 1,11,12,241 in the country, while the death toll rose to 1,57,157 with 106 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Monday showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,86,457, which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.07 per cent, it stated. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.41 per cent.

The active cases further increased to 1,68,627, which comprises 1.52 per cent of the total infections, as per the data.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 21,68,58,774 samples have been tested for coronavirus till February 28, with 6,27,668 samples being tested on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

