Mumbai reports 5,008 fresh Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

Image Source : PTI The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent.

Mumbai on Friday reported 5,008 fresh positive Covid 19 cases, according to data released by the city's health department. The total number of Covid Deaths in the city has been recorded at 12 whereas the total number patients hospitalized were 420. The recovery rate in the financial capital is 97 per cent.

With this, the city's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,28,715, while the death toll jumped to 16,512, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.This was the third day in a row when daily COVID-19 cases have dropped in the financial capital.

On Thursday, 5,708 COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities were reported in the city. With 12,913 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 9,95,338, said the bulletin.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has improved to 72 days, the BMC said.

As many as 50,032 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the metropolis as compared to 53,203 on Thursday

(With PTI inputs)

