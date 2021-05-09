COVID: Madhya Pradesh govt approves hiring of 200 additional ambulances

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Madhya Pradesh govt approves hiring of 200 additional ambulances.

The Madhya Pradesh government has approved the hiring of 200 additional ambulances for taking coronavirus patients to the hospitals.

State Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary said that earlier 148 vehicles were approved in various districts of the state for the movement of Covid-19 patients, adding that now 200 more private ambulances have been approved for this purpose.

Choudhary said that earlier instructions were given to place the ambulances at the Covid care centres. According to a new government order, the District Collectors have been instructed to place the ambulances at their respective District Covid Command and Control Centers.

Choudhary informed that the 200 additional ambulances have been allowed to be hired through Ziqitza Healthcare Limited.

Also Read: Junior doctors at 6 govt hospitals go on strike in Madhya Pradesh

Latest India News