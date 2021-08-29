COVID: After reporting over 30,000 cases 4 days running, Kerala records 29,836 new infections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI In the last 24 hours, 1,51,670 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 19.67 per cent.

After reporting over 30,000 coronavirus cases for four consecutive days, Kerala on Sunday recorded 29,836 new infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 40,07,408.

As many as 22,088 people have been cured of the infection since Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 37,73,754 and the number of active cases to 2,12,566, a state government release said.

The test positivity rate rose closer to 20 per cent and with 75 deaths, the number of fatalities increased to 20,541, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,51,670 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 19.67 per cent. So far, 3,12,75,313 crore samples have been tested, it said.

Among districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 3,965 cases followed by Kozhikode (3,548), Malappuram (3,190), Ernakulam (3,178), Palakkad (2,816), Kollam (2,266), Thiruvananthapuram (2,150), Kottayam (1,830), Kannur (1,753), Alappuzha (1,498), Pathanamthitta (1,178), Wayanad (1,002) and Idukki 962.

Of the new cases, 98 were health workers, 229 from outside the state and 28,372 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,137 cases, the release said.

There are currently 5,33,817 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,03,762 are in home or institutional quarantine and 30,055 in hospitals.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: With spike in coronavirus cases, Kerala re-imposes Sunday lockdown

ALSO READ: India logs 45,083 fresh COVID-19 cases, 460 deaths in 24 hours; recovery at 97.56%

Latest India News