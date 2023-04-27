Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
COVID-19: India reports over 9,300 fresh cases, active infections dip to 57,410

COVID-19: The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,35,977. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 11:26 IST
COVID-19: India reports over 9,300 fresh cases, active infections dip to 57,410.

COVID-19: India has logged 9,355 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to Union health ministry data today (April 27). The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, which includes six fatalities reconciled by Kerala. 

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore. The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,35,977. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.  

ALSO READ: Covid-19: Delhi records 7 new fatalities, highest so far this year, positivity rate at 21.16%

Vaccination data: 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

 

ALSO READ: COVID-19: India records over 9,600 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active tally dips to 61,013

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2   10635   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 321 70  2325386 103  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 66606   296  
4 Assam 5   738077   8035  
5 Bihar 845 840392 167  12309
6 Chandigarh 316 21  98897 55  1184  
7 Chhattisgarh 2857 168  1167750 619  14170
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11588   4  
9 Delhi 4708 287  2004875 1320  26613
10 Goa* 442 257775 79  4014  
11 Gujarat 1632 130  1277167 334  11074  
12 Haryana 4394 617  1059538 1481  10732
13 Himachal Pradesh 1172 98  315652 296  4237  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 343 476325 83  4789  
15 Jharkhand 470 104  437661 44  5333  
16 Karnataka 1734 161  4043505 485  40344  
17 Kerala*** 13773 1396  6805223 3588  71783
18 Ladakh 14 29316 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 341   1044975   10783  
21 Maharashtra 5233 316  8009885 1099  148508
22 Manipur 8   137798   2149  
23 Meghalaya 10 95199 1625  
24 Mizoram 41 15  238258 726  
25 Nagaland 2 35214   782  
26 Odisha 3369 99  1330813 325  9209  
27 Puducherry 176 57  175117 78  1981  
28 Punjab** 1863 83  769135 401  19313
29 Rajasthan 3440 109  1310595 604  9698
30 Sikkim 59 44020 13  500  
31 Tamil Nadu 3463 122  3565747 542  38065
32 Telangana 363   838994 50  4111  
33 Tripura 15 107109 940  
34 Uttarakhand 321 14  443663 120  7762  
35 Uttar Pradesh 3874 383  2113512 934  23675
36 West Bengal 1799 185  2098212 101  21535  
Total# 57410 3603  44335977 12932  531424 20 
*Kerala- “ 0 (zero ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 06 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1863 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 3369.
*** Assam and Madhya Pradesh - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

