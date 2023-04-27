Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19: India reports over 9,300 fresh cases, active infections dip to 57,410.

COVID-19: India has logged 9,355 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to Union health ministry data today (April 27). The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, which includes six fatalities reconciled by Kerala.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore. The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,35,977. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Vaccination data:

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 10635 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 321 70 2325386 103 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 3 66606 296 4 Assam 5 738077 8035 5 Bihar 845 5 840392 167 12309 1 6 Chandigarh 316 21 98897 55 1184 7 Chhattisgarh 2857 168 1167750 619 14170 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4 9 Delhi 4708 287 2004875 1320 26613 7 10 Goa* 442 4 257775 79 4014 11 Gujarat 1632 130 1277167 334 11074 12 Haryana 4394 617 1059538 1481 10732 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 1172 98 315652 296 4237 14 Jammu and Kashmir 343 6 476325 83 4789 15 Jharkhand 470 104 437661 44 5333 16 Karnataka 1734 161 4043505 485 40344 17 Kerala*** 13773 1396 6805223 3588 71783 1 18 Ladakh 14 1 29316 4 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 341 1044975 10783 21 Maharashtra 5233 316 8009885 1099 148508 1 22 Manipur 8 137798 2149 23 Meghalaya 10 1 95199 1 1625 24 Mizoram 41 15 238258 2 726 25 Nagaland 2 1 35214 782 26 Odisha 3369 99 1330813 325 9209 27 Puducherry 176 57 175117 78 1981 28 Punjab** 1863 83 769135 401 19313 2 29 Rajasthan 3440 109 1310595 604 9698 3 30 Sikkim 59 1 44020 13 500 31 Tamil Nadu 3463 122 3565747 542 38065 1 32 Telangana 363 838994 50 4111 33 Tripura 15 2 107109 4 940 34 Uttarakhand 321 14 443663 120 7762 35 Uttar Pradesh 3874 383 2113512 934 23675 1 36 West Bengal 1799 185 2098212 101 21535 Total# 57410 3603 44335977 12932 531424 20 *Kerala- “ 0 (zero ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 06 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1863 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 3369. *** Assam and Madhya Pradesh - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

