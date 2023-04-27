COVID-19: India reports over 9,300 fresh cases, active infections dip to 57,410

COVID-19: India has logged 9,355 fresh coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 57,410, according to Union health ministry data today (April 27). The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, which includes six fatalities reconciled by Kerala.
The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore. The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the ministry's website.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,35,977. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.
Vaccination data:
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|10635
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|321
|70
|2325386
|103
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|3
|66606
|296
|4
|Assam
|5
|738077
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|845
|5
|840392
|167
|12309
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|316
|21
|98897
|55
|1184
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2857
|168
|1167750
|619
|14170
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11588
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4708
|287
|2004875
|1320
|26613
|7
|10
|Goa*
|442
|4
|257775
|79
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|1632
|130
|1277167
|334
|11074
|12
|Haryana
|4394
|617
|1059538
|1481
|10732
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1172
|98
|315652
|296
|4237
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|343
|6
|476325
|83
|4789
|15
|Jharkhand
|470
|104
|437661
|44
|5333
|16
|Karnataka
|1734
|161
|4043505
|485
|40344
|17
|Kerala***
|13773
|1396
|6805223
|3588
|71783
|1
|18
|Ladakh
|14
|1
|29316
|4
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|341
|1044975
|10783
|21
|Maharashtra
|5233
|316
|8009885
|1099
|148508
|1
|22
|Manipur
|8
|137798
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|10
|1
|95199
|1
|1625
|24
|Mizoram
|41
|15
|238258
|2
|726
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|1
|35214
|782
|26
|Odisha
|3369
|99
|1330813
|325
|9209
|27
|Puducherry
|176
|57
|175117
|78
|1981
|28
|Punjab**
|1863
|83
|769135
|401
|19313
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|3440
|109
|1310595
|604
|9698
|3
|30
|Sikkim
|59
|1
|44020
|13
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|3463
|122
|3565747
|542
|38065
|1
|32
|Telangana
|363
|838994
|50
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|15
|2
|107109
|4
|940
|34
|Uttarakhand
|321
|14
|443663
|120
|7762
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3874
|383
|2113512
|934
|23675
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|1799
|185
|2098212
|101
|21535
|Total#
|57410
|3603
|44335977
|12932
|531424
|20
|*Kerala- “ 0 (zero ) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 06 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 1863 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 3369.
|*** Assam and Madhya Pradesh - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.