COVID-19: Delhi reports 34 new cases, zero deaths

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger at a COVID-19 testing counter at New Delhi railway station.

Delhi reported 34 cases of coronavirus on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.39 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,091. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 48,831 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.07 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 18 cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. On Friday, 45 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,39,922 in the national capital. So far, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered, the bulletin said. The number of active cases is 309, of which 141 are in home isolation.

