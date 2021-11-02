Tuesday, November 02, 2021
     
At 10,423, India records lowest daily Covid case rise in 259 days; recovery rate stands at 98.21%

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 1,53,776, the lowest in 250 days.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2021 9:39 IST
Image Source : PTI

Thane: A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a student during a vaccination camp at Gyansadhana college set up by Thane Municipal Corporation

India recorded 10,423 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest in 259 days, along with 443 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 15,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.20 per cent and total recoveries to 3,36,83,581.

Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, anf they currently are at 0.45%,  the lowest since March 2020.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 1,53,776, the lowest in 250 days, the health ministry data showed. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The death toll now stands at 4,58,880.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 7518 129
Andhra Pradesh 4355 2047722 14373
Arunachal Pradesh 101 54774 280
Assam 3674 600974 5997
Bihar 47 716390 9661
Chandigarh 36 64495 820
Chhattisgarh 316 992159 13577
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10674 4
Delhi 348 1414431 25091
Goa 352 174392 3364
Gujarat 205 816283 10089
Haryana 135 761068 10049
Himachal Pradesh 1942 218410 3754
Jammu and Kashmir 902 326915 4432
Jharkhand 108 343518 5138
Karnataka 8673 2941578 38082
Kerala*** 79795 4857181 31681
Ladakh 67 20687 208
Lakshadweep 0 10314 51
Madhya Pradesh 115 782215 10524
Maharashtra 20277 6450585 140216
Manipur 708 121102 1921
Meghalaya 431 81746 1450
Mizoram 6479 114612 433
Nagaland 210 30947 685
Odisha 4427 1028697 8333
Puducherry 430 125726 1857
Punjab 251 585591 16559
Rajasthan 32 945443 8954
Sikkim 195 31388 396
Tamil Nadu 11492 2655015 36116
Telangana 4009 663498 3956
Tripura 143 83545 816
Uttarakhand 151 336345 7400
Uttar Pradesh 107 1687151 22900
West Bengal 8296 1565471 19141
Total# 158817 33668560 458437
*** For Kerala As per State media bulletin: 78 deaths reported on 1st November + 58 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD + 232 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2219/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

