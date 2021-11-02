At 10,423, India records lowest daily Covid case rise in 259 days; recovery rate stands at 98.21%

India recorded 10,423 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the lowest in 259 days, along with 443 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 15,021 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.20 per cent and total recoveries to 3,36,83,581.
Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, anf they currently are at 0.45%, the lowest since March 2020.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 1,53,776, the lowest in 250 days, the health ministry data showed. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The death toll now stands at 4,58,880.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|4
|7518
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|4355
|2047722
|14373
|Arunachal Pradesh
|101
|54774
|280
|Assam
|3674
|600974
|5997
|Bihar
|47
|716390
|9661
|Chandigarh
|36
|64495
|820
|Chhattisgarh
|316
|992159
|13577
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|4
|10674
|4
|Delhi
|348
|1414431
|25091
|Goa
|352
|174392
|3364
|Gujarat
|205
|816283
|10089
|Haryana
|135
|761068
|10049
|Himachal Pradesh
|1942
|218410
|3754
|Jammu and Kashmir
|902
|326915
|4432
|Jharkhand
|108
|343518
|5138
|Karnataka
|8673
|2941578
|38082
|Kerala***
|79795
|4857181
|31681
|Ladakh
|67
|20687
|208
|Lakshadweep
|0
|10314
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|115
|782215
|10524
|Maharashtra
|20277
|6450585
|140216
|Manipur
|708
|121102
|1921
|Meghalaya
|431
|81746
|1450
|Mizoram
|6479
|114612
|433
|Nagaland
|210
|30947
|685
|Odisha
|4427
|1028697
|8333
|Puducherry
|430
|125726
|1857
|Punjab
|251
|585591
|16559
|Rajasthan
|32
|945443
|8954
|Sikkim
|195
|31388
|396
|Tamil Nadu
|11492
|2655015
|36116
|Telangana
|4009
|663498
|3956
|Tripura
|143
|83545
|816
|Uttarakhand
|151
|336345
|7400
|Uttar Pradesh
|107
|1687151
|22900
|West Bengal
|8296
|1565471
|19141
|Total#
|158817
|33668560
|458437
|*** For Kerala As per State media bulletin: 78 deaths reported on 1st November + 58 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD + 232 deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2219/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR