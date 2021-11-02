Festive tourism revives in Shimla after COVID-induced lockdown; toy trains fully occupied

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tourist footfall increases in Shimla during festive season

Himachal Pradesh has begun witnessing an increase in tourist rush, particularly in Shimla, during the Diwali festival season. According to the details, the Kalka-Shimla trains are fully occupied and the tourists are rushing to hills to spend holidays. Buses and private vehicles are also being used by tourists as means to arrive in Shimla. The rise in tourists has surely given a reason to rejoice to the local travel and tourism business units, as they expect this great footfall to translate into great business and revenue in days to come. Tourism has been the backbone of the state's economy.

After a long economic setback due to COVID-19 and consequent lockdowns and curfews, tourism in the state had been put on a halt, causing heavy losses to those employed in the sector.

COVID-19 affected various stakeholders of tourism, be it the travel agents, hotels, guest houses (both registered and unregistered), taxi drivers, guides, etc.

Many of them even lost their jobs as the business came crashing down to zero due to the lack of movement of people, goods and services due to the pandemic.

Harish, a travel agent said that the business has been picking up and is optimistic that the footfall stays consistently good.

"Last two years were very bad for tourism, business was absolutely nil. Since the Durga Puja festival, tourists are arriving here. There is 70 per cent occupancy in hotels in Shimla. We expect tourists from Gujarat to arrive here too. We are expecting to have a great business in days to come," he said while talking to ANI.

Tourists are also extremely delighted because after a long gap of two years, they are able to get out of their houses, that too during the festive season to spend their vacations at Shimla.

Ravi Rathore, a tourist from Haryana said to ANI, "We were in Lockdown, there was no outing. There is a festive season going on. I am here with my friends in Shimla. We are looking forward to spending a few days here and celebrating Diwali here. The weather here is also nice."

Another tourist named Viral has come to Shimla for the first time and he is also delighted with his experiences.

"It is our first time in Shimla. The experience of the Toy train was amazing. The weather here is nice. My journey has been great. People get holidays at festivals and no one really got to get out of their homes due to COVID. That is why people are coming here. I urge people to stay cautious, wear a mask, practice distancing and be well-aware of the guidelines of the government. We will celebrate Diwali in Manali. It is my son's birthday too," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

