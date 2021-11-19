COVID-19: Delhi reports 30 new cases, zero death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 56,689 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 30 cases of coronavirus on Friday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.40 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,095. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only three deaths due to the infection in November so far. Last month, four people had succumbed to the viral disease.

As many as 67 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.05 per cent.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 47 cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent. On Wednesday, 44 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,40,605 in the national capital, including 14,15,185 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 325, of which 145 are in home isolation.

