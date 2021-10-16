COVID: Delhi reports 21 new cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 48,870 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 21 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the national capital has reached over 14.39 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,089. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only two deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 48,870 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 22 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.04 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 26 cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. On Thursday, 28 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.05 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,39,358 in the national capital, including 14,13,943 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 326, of which 96 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ: Gujarat: Eight students test COVID-19 positive at tuition centre in Surat

ALSO READ: Water supply in Delhi, UP districts likely to be hit as Ganga canal closed for maintenance

Latest India News