  4. COVID-19: India reports 2,678 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 26,583

Covid-19: The total active cases in India have increased to 26,583, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2022 10:10 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • An increase of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,857
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 26,583

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 2,678 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (October 14), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,68,557.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 26,583, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 26,509.

Active cases:

An increase of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,857. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Thursday recorded 130 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. No new fatality was reported due to the viral disease. With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,540 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,076 tests conducted the previous day, it said. The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday. Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one fatality.

On Monday, the city had recorded 67 new Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 per cent. The city on Sunday recorded 79 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent. On Saturday, it logged one Covid-related fatality and 137 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 10576 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 141 2323730 22  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 9 66560 296  
4 Assam 2705 735102 26  8035  
5 Bihar 161 15  838344 26  12302  
6 Chandigarh 32   98044 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 442 33  1162398 36  14137  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 428 1977606 154  26506  
10 Goa* 155 10  254304 20  3967
11 Gujarat 788 26  1264054 68  11037  
12 Haryana 223 1044507 48  10708  
13 Himachal Pradesh 69 308083 13  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 41 474409 12  4785  
15 Jharkhand 65 437057 5330  
16 Karnataka 2899 51  4023167 127  40291
17 Kerala*** 4773 143  6739602 739  71281  
18 Ladakh 13 29125 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 96   1043633 15  10774
21 Maharashtra 2605 150  7975348 324  148367
22 Manipur 13 137673 2149  
23 Meghalaya 28 95081 1622  
24 Mizoram 67 237847 13  723  
25 Nagaland 6 35180   781  
26 Odisha 591 45  1325440 122  9199  
27 Puducherry 193 27  172823 26  1974  
28 Punjab** 182 764196 26  17918  
29 Rajasthan 340 28  1303684 30  9644  
30 Sikkim 32 43709 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 4289 57  3545820 353  38048  
32 Telangana 563 27  834189 57  4111  
33 Tripura 77 20  106868 939  
34 Uttarakhand 57 441199 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 384 21  2102759 22  23625  
36 West Bengal 1507 73  2093494 269  21519
Total# 26583 74  44068557 2594  528857
*Kerala: Additionally, 03 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.
*****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

