COVID-19: India reports 2,678 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases jump to 26,583

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights An increase of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,857

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 26,583

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 2,678 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (October 14), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,68,557.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 26,583, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 26,509.

Active cases:

An increase of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,857. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Thursday recorded 130 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. No new fatality was reported due to the viral disease. With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,540 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,076 tests conducted the previous day, it said. The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday. Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 per cent along with one fatality.

On Monday, the city had recorded 67 new Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 per cent. The city on Sunday recorded 79 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.52 per cent. On Saturday, it logged one Covid-related fatality and 137 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 2 10576 4 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 141 3 2323730 22 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 9 4 66560 4 296 4 Assam 2705 2 735102 26 8035 5 Bihar 161 15 838344 26 12302 6 Chandigarh 32 98044 4 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 442 33 1162398 36 14137 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 428 5 1977606 154 26506 10 Goa* 155 10 254304 20 3967 1 11 Gujarat 788 26 1264054 68 11037 12 Haryana 223 4 1044507 48 10708 13 Himachal Pradesh 69 2 308083 13 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 41 6 474409 12 4785 15 Jharkhand 65 3 437057 9 5330 16 Karnataka 2899 51 4023167 127 40291 3 17 Kerala*** 4773 143 6739602 739 71281 18 Ladakh 13 4 29125 6 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 96 1043633 15 10774 1 21 Maharashtra 2605 150 7975348 324 148367 1 22 Manipur 13 1 137673 1 2149 23 Meghalaya 28 2 95081 2 1622 24 Mizoram 67 9 237847 13 723 25 Nagaland 6 1 35180 781 26 Odisha 591 45 1325440 122 9199 27 Puducherry 193 27 172823 26 1974 28 Punjab** 182 5 764196 26 17918 29 Rajasthan 340 28 1303684 30 9644 30 Sikkim 32 2 43709 5 498 31 Tamil Nadu 4289 57 3545820 353 38048 32 Telangana 563 27 834189 57 4111 33 Tripura 77 20 106868 2 939 34 Uttarakhand 57 1 441199 9 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 384 21 2102759 22 23625 36 West Bengal 1507 73 2093494 269 21519 1 Total# 26583 74 44068557 2594 528857 7 *Kerala: Additionally, 03 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited. *****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

Latest India News