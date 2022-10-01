Saturday, October 01, 2022
     
  4. COVID-19: India reports 3,805 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 38,293

COVID-19: India reports 3,805 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 38,293

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 38,293, the health ministry data showed on Saturday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 01, 2022 9:38 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 1,290 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,655
  • The daily positivity rate on October 1 was recorded 1.29 per cent

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 3,805 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (October 1), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,24,164.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 38,293, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 39,583.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,290 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,655. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 1 was recorded 1.29 per cent. 

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 87 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and one death, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent in the national capital, data showed. 

The city had recorded 75 infections on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent, according to data issued by the health department. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,369. The death toll rose to 26,502, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 7,319 tests conducted on Thursday.

The city had reported 88 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent on Wednesday.

It logged 73 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, while 33 infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 10535 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 219 2323368 34  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 18 66533 296  
4 Assam 2705 15  734875 30  8034  
5 Bihar 209 838003 33  12302  
6 Chandigarh 30 97994 13  1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 465 1161715 70  14134  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11582   4  
9 Delhi 389 10  1976478 76  26502
10 Goa* 241 253883 44  3966  
11 Gujarat 854 32  1262863 117  11034  
12 Haryana 217 1044002 46  10705  
13 Himachal Pradesh 134 24  307863 43  4210  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 123 13  474241 25  4785  
15 Jharkhand 73 436957 10  5330  
16 Karnataka 2821 88  4021721 125  40284
17 Kerala*** 10605 1041  6723898 2351  71158
18 Ladakh 15 29092 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 124 1043414 14  10771  
21 Maharashtra 3192 84  7969878 538  148343
22 Manipur 9 137654 2148  
23 Meghalaya 43 95029 10  1622  
24 Mizoram 145 52  237568 52  723  
25 Nagaland 9   35171   781  
26 Odisha 1251 1323646 209  9193
27 Puducherry 297 32  172331 75  1974  
28 Punjab** 163 763918 43  17916
29 Rajasthan 445 17  1303065 83  9641  
30 Sikkim 70 43612 14  498  
31 Tamil Nadu 5496 11  3539562 533  38046  
32 Telangana 658 10  833116 103  4111  
33 Tripura 27 106831 939  
34 Uttarakhand 994 440450 15  7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 472 2102107 60  23622
36 West Bengal 3169 24  2089846 285  21506
Total# 38293 1290  44024164 5069  528655 13 
*Kerala: Additionally, 13 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.

