COVID-19: India reports 3,805 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 38,293

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 3,805 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (October 1), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,24,164.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 38,293, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 39,583.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,290 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,655. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 1 was recorded 1.29 per cent.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi reported 87 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and one death, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent in the national capital, data showed.

The city had recorded 75 infections on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent, according to data issued by the health department. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,369. The death toll rose to 26,502, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 7,319 tests conducted on Thursday.

The city had reported 88 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent on Wednesday.

It logged 73 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, while 33 infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 3 10535 6 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 219 7 2323368 34 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 18 1 66533 3 296 4 Assam 2705 15 734875 30 8034 5 Bihar 209 6 838003 33 12302 6 Chandigarh 30 9 97994 13 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 465 7 1161715 70 14134 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11582 4 9 Delhi 389 10 1976478 76 26502 1 10 Goa* 241 8 253883 44 3966 11 Gujarat 854 32 1262863 117 11034 12 Haryana 217 5 1044002 46 10705 13 Himachal Pradesh 134 24 307863 43 4210 14 Jammu and Kashmir 123 13 474241 25 4785 15 Jharkhand 73 8 436957 10 5330 16 Karnataka 2821 88 4021721 125 40284 1 17 Kerala*** 10605 1041 6723898 2351 71158 2 18 Ladakh 15 1 29092 2 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 124 7 1043414 14 10771 21 Maharashtra 3192 84 7969878 538 148343 5 22 Manipur 9 2 137654 4 2148 23 Meghalaya 43 7 95029 10 1622 24 Mizoram 145 52 237568 52 723 25 Nagaland 9 35171 781 26 Odisha 1251 7 1323646 209 9193 1 27 Puducherry 297 32 172331 75 1974 28 Punjab** 163 6 763918 43 17916 1 29 Rajasthan 445 17 1303065 83 9641 30 Sikkim 70 7 43612 14 498 31 Tamil Nadu 5496 11 3539562 533 38046 32 Telangana 658 10 833116 103 4111 33 Tripura 27 5 106831 3 939 34 Uttarakhand 994 8 440450 15 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 472 1 2102107 60 23622 1 36 West Bengal 3169 24 2089846 285 21506 1 Total# 38293 1290 44024164 5069 528655 13 *Kerala: Additionally, 13 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited.

