COVID-19: India reports 3,805 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 38,293

Highlights
- A decrease of 1,290 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,655
- The daily positivity rate on October 1 was recorded 1.29 per cent
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 3,805 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (October 1), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.73 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,24,164.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 38,293, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 39,583.
Active cases:
A decrease of 1,290 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,655. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on October 1 was recorded 1.29 per cent.
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi reported 87 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and one death, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent in the national capital, data showed.
The city had recorded 75 infections on Thursday with a positivity rate of 0.87 per cent, according to data issued by the health department. With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,369. The death toll rose to 26,502, the department said in its latest bulletin. The new cases were detected from 7,319 tests conducted on Thursday.
The city had reported 88 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.01 per cent on Wednesday.
It logged 73 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, while 33 infections were recorded with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|21
|3
|10535
|6
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|219
|7
|2323368
|34
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|18
|1
|66533
|3
|296
|4
|Assam
|2705
|15
|734875
|30
|8034
|5
|Bihar
|209
|6
|838003
|33
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|30
|9
|97994
|13
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|465
|7
|1161715
|70
|14134
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11582
|4
|9
|Delhi
|389
|10
|1976478
|76
|26502
|1
|10
|Goa*
|241
|8
|253883
|44
|3966
|11
|Gujarat
|854
|32
|1262863
|117
|11034
|12
|Haryana
|217
|5
|1044002
|46
|10705
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|134
|24
|307863
|43
|4210
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|123
|13
|474241
|25
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|73
|8
|436957
|10
|5330
|16
|Karnataka
|2821
|88
|4021721
|125
|40284
|1
|17
|Kerala***
|10605
|1041
|6723898
|2351
|71158
|2
|18
|Ladakh
|15
|1
|29092
|2
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|124
|7
|1043414
|14
|10771
|21
|Maharashtra
|3192
|84
|7969878
|538
|148343
|5
|22
|Manipur
|9
|2
|137654
|4
|2148
|23
|Meghalaya
|43
|7
|95029
|10
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|145
|52
|237568
|52
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|9
|35171
|781
|26
|Odisha
|1251
|7
|1323646
|209
|9193
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|297
|32
|172331
|75
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|163
|6
|763918
|43
|17916
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|445
|17
|1303065
|83
|9641
|30
|Sikkim
|70
|7
|43612
|14
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|5496
|11
|3539562
|533
|38046
|32
|Telangana
|658
|10
|833116
|103
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|27
|5
|106831
|3
|939
|34
|Uttarakhand
|994
|8
|440450
|15
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|472
|1
|2102107
|60
|23622
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|3169
|24
|2089846
|285
|21506
|1
|Total#
|38293
|1290
|44024164
|5069
|528655
|13
|*Kerala: Additionally, 13 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.