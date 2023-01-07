COVID-19 update: India reports 214 new cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 2,509

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19 update: India reports 214 news cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 2,509.

COVID-19 update: India recorded 214 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday (January 7), while the number of active cases increased marginally to 2,509, according to Union health ministry data. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 4.46 crore (4,46,79,761).

The death toll increased to 5,30,718 with four deaths -- two reconciled by Kerala, and one each reported from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Active cases:

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of six cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,534. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Vaccination UPDATE:

According to the ministry's website, 220.13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 4 10617 4 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 4 2324336 2 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 66594 296 4 Assam 0 738065 8035 5 Bihar 10 3 839091 3 12303 6 Chandigarh 4 1 98168 1 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 7 1163607 1 14146 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11587 4 9 Delhi 23 7 1980721 15 26521 10 Goa* 10 2 255068 1 4013 11 Gujarat 36 1266519 4 11043 12 Haryana 44 2 1045878 1 10714 13 Himachal Pradesh 20 1 308439 2 4213 14 Jammu and Kashmir 21 1 474628 3 4785 15 Jharkhand 3 437239 5331 16 Karnataka 278 17 4031646 21 40308 17 Kerala*** 1421 11 6755814 52 71565 18 Ladakh 3 1 29181 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 5 1 1044142 2 10776 21 Maharashtra 134 1 7988228 30 148418 1 22 Manipur 2 137773 2149 23 Meghalaya 1 95159 1624 24 Mizoram 0 238238 726 25 Nagaland 0 35204 782 26 Odisha 87 1 1327281 3 9205 27 Puducherry 31 1 173540 4 1975 28 Punjab** 27 764926 6 19289 29 Rajasthan 75 4 1305810 7 9653 30 Sikkim 0 43820 499 31 Tamil Nadu 79 7 3556366 14 38049 32 Telangana 62 837228 9 4111 33 Tripura 0 107094 940 34 Uttarakhand 34 1 441630 7753 35 Uttar Pradesh 29 10 2104476 14 23634 1 36 West Bengal 57 2 2097058 5 21532 Total# 2509 6 44146534 204 530718 2 *Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab-“Active cases (27) and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. ***Assam-Covid data awaited - As communicated by the State.

