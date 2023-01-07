Saturday, January 07, 2023
     
COVID-19 update: India reports 214 new cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 2,509

COVID-19 update: The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2023 11:59 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). COVID-19 update: India reports 214 news cases in last 24 hours, active tally rises to 2,509.

COVID-19 update: India recorded 214 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday (January 7), while the number of active cases increased marginally to 2,509, according to Union health ministry data. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 4.46 crore (4,46,79,761).

The death toll increased to 5,30,718 with four deaths -- two reconciled by Kerala, and one each reported from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Active cases:

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of six cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,46,534. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Vaccination UPDATE:

According to the ministry's website, 220.13 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. 

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23 and four crore on January 25 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 10617 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 4   2324336 14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   66594   296  
4 Assam 0   738065   8035  
5 Bihar 10 839091 12303  
6 Chandigarh 4 98168 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 7   1163607 14146  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11587   4  
9 Delhi 23 1980721 15  26521  
10 Goa* 10 255068 4013  
11 Gujarat 36   1266519 11043  
12 Haryana 44 1045878 10714  
13 Himachal Pradesh 20 308439 4213  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 21 474628 4785  
15 Jharkhand 3   437239   5331  
16 Karnataka 278 17  4031646 21  40308  
17 Kerala*** 1421 11  6755814 52  71565  
18 Ladakh 3 29181   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 5 1044142 10776  
21 Maharashtra 134 7988228 30  148418
22 Manipur 2   137773   2149  
23 Meghalaya 1   95159   1624  
24 Mizoram 0   238238   726  
25 Nagaland 0   35204   782  
26 Odisha 87 1327281 9205  
27 Puducherry 31 173540 1975  
28 Punjab** 27   764926 19289  
29 Rajasthan 75 1305810 9653  
30 Sikkim 0   43820   499  
31 Tamil Nadu 79 3556366 14  38049  
32 Telangana 62   837228 4111  
33 Tripura 0   107094   940  
34 Uttarakhand 34 441630   7753  
35 Uttar Pradesh 29 10  2104476 14  23634
36 West Bengal 57 2097058 21532  
Total# 2509 44146534 204  530718
*Kerala- “0 (Zero) new deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 02 reconciled deaths (as per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab-“Active cases (27) and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing.
***Assam-Covid data awaited - As communicated by the State.

