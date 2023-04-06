India's Covid cases crosses 5,000-mark, active caseload stands at 25,587

Follow us on Image Source : FILE India records 5,335 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 5,335 fresh cases of Covid19 on Wednesday while the active caseload stood at 25,587, according to a Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. This is the highest single-day rise in fresh cases since September 23 last year.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths -- two each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Kerala and Punjab, and seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.32 per cent while the weekly positivity rate has been pegged at 2.89 per cent, it said.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,39,054), according to the ministry. The active cases now comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,82,538, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Mumbai COVID cases:

Mumbai registered 211 new cases and one fatality in the last 24 hours. The second death was reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town in Pune district, said the bulletin. Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The health department said 485 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,94,545 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,874. It said 9,002 new coronavirus tests were conducted in Maharashtra, pushing up their overall count to 8,66,64,387.

Delhi COVID Cases:

Delhi reports around 509 new COVID-19 cases and 424 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active cases registered are 1,795.

