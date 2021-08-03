At 30,549, India's daily COVID case rise falls by 24 per cent; 422 deaths reported

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kanpur: Crowded Sisamau Bazar amid COVID-19 pandemic

India recorded 30,549 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 422 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 38,887 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,08,96,354. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,04,958, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,25,195.

A total of 47,85,44,114 vaccines have been administered so far across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 1 7403 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 21019 161 1934048 2430 13395 18 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3675 279 44354 415 231 2 4 Assam 12642 680 549065 1449 5275 15 5 Bihar 435 22 714801 66 9644 1 6 Chandigarh 30 1 61113 2 811 7 Chhattisgarh 1919 56 986778 157 13525 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 24 5 10622 5 4 9 Delhi 582 1 1410714 83 25054 1 10 Goa 1011 47 167046 105 3148 1 11 Gujarat 254 2 814570 21 10076 12 Haryana 715 3 759589 23 9638 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 1229 12 201411 122 3521 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1211 35 316017 109 4379 1 15 Jharkhand 254 2 341817 24 5129 1 16 Karnataka 24168 348 2846244 1502 36587 25 17 Kerala 167891 2880 3226761 17792 16837 56 18 Ladakh 57 1 20076 1 207 19 Lakshadweep 75 9 10070 15 50 20 Madhya Pradesh 125 3 781207 14 10513 21 Maharashtra 82350 2212 6094896 4110 132948 157 22 Manipur 10405 135 87360 957 1566 10 23 Meghalaya 6043 77 58450 501 1096 11 24 Mizoram 12189 199 27024 637 150 25 Nagaland 1344 15 26031 54 570 4 26 Odisha 14138 400 958601 1773 5966 64 27 Puducherry 982 20 118228 70 1795 28 Punjab 504 30 582332 55 16294 1 29 Rajasthan 250 2 944484 19 8954 30 Sikkim 3454 54 22955 151 345 1 31 Tamil Nadu 20524 192 2506961 2156 34102 26 32 Telangana 8873 196 632728 648 3805 3 33 Tripura 3092 390 74875 529 755 34 Uttarakhand 609 23 334190 45 7362 35 Uttar Pradesh 664 48 1685049 76 22763 7 36 West Bengal 10974 139 1499597 827 18149 13 Total# 413718 2766 30857467 36946 424773 422

Meanwhile, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma has said the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic has taught many lessons, and they are being incorporated in all ongoing projects as well as future policies and programmes.

The pandemic has greatly disrupted normal life and business, but it has also given an opportunity to look at things differently and be self-dependent in future to tackle such sudden challenges, he said.

“The crisis created by the pandemic has taught us many lessons, and the lessons are being incorporated in all ongoing programmes as well as in future policies and programmes,” a statement issued on Monday quoted him as saying.

The lecture was part of the 'Science to Society' programme organised by the Indian Science Technology and Engineering facilities Map (I-STEM) supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser in association with IIT Delhi Alumni Association (IITDAA).

This was the first lecture under the theme “Science to Society”.

