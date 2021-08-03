Tuesday, August 03, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. At 30,549, India's daily COVID case rise falls by 24 per cent; 422 deaths reported

At 30,549, India's daily COVID case rise falls by 24 per cent; 422 deaths reported

The pandemic has greatly disrupted normal life and business, but it has also given an opportunity to look at things differently and be self-dependent in the future to tackle such sudden challenges, DST Sec Ashutosh Sharma has said.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 03, 2021 9:42 IST
coronavirus cases in india
Image Source : PTI

Kanpur: Crowded Sisamau Bazar amid COVID-19 pandemic

India recorded 30,549 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 422 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 38,887 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,08,96,354. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,04,958, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,25,195.

A total of 47,85,44,114 vaccines have been administered so far across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 7403 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 21019 161  1934048 2430  13395 18 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3675 279  44354 415  231
4 Assam 12642 680  549065 1449  5275 15 
5 Bihar 435 22  714801 66  9644
6 Chandigarh 30 61113 811  
7 Chhattisgarh 1919 56  986778 157  13525
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 24 10622 4  
9 Delhi 582 1410714 83  25054
10 Goa 1011 47  167046 105  3148
11 Gujarat 254 814570 21  10076  
12 Haryana 715 759589 23  9638
13 Himachal Pradesh 1229 12  201411 122  3521  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1211 35  316017 109  4379
15 Jharkhand 254 341817 24  5129
16 Karnataka 24168 348  2846244 1502  36587 25 
17 Kerala 167891 2880  3226761 17792  16837 56 
18 Ladakh 57 20076 207  
19 Lakshadweep 75 10070 15  50  
20 Madhya Pradesh 125 781207 14  10513  
21 Maharashtra 82350 2212  6094896 4110  132948 157 
22 Manipur 10405 135  87360 957  1566 10 
23 Meghalaya 6043 77  58450 501  1096 11 
24 Mizoram 12189 199  27024 637  150  
25 Nagaland 1344 15  26031 54  570
26 Odisha 14138 400  958601 1773  5966 64 
27 Puducherry 982 20  118228 70  1795  
28 Punjab 504 30  582332 55  16294
29 Rajasthan 250 944484 19  8954  
30 Sikkim 3454 54  22955 151  345
31 Tamil Nadu 20524 192  2506961 2156  34102 26 
32 Telangana 8873 196  632728 648  3805
33 Tripura 3092 390  74875 529  755  
34 Uttarakhand 609 23  334190 45  7362  
35 Uttar Pradesh 664 48  1685049 76  22763
36 West Bengal 10974 139  1499597 827  18149 13 
Total# 413718 2766  30857467 36946  424773 422 

Meanwhile, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma has said the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic has taught many lessons, and they are being incorporated in all ongoing projects as well as future policies and programmes.

The pandemic has greatly disrupted normal life and business, but it has also given an opportunity to look at things differently and be self-dependent in future to tackle such sudden challenges, he said.

“The crisis created by the pandemic has taught us many lessons, and the lessons are being incorporated in all ongoing programmes as well as in future policies and programmes,” a statement issued on Monday quoted him as saying.

The lecture was part of the 'Science to Society' programme organised by the Indian Science Technology and Engineering facilities Map (I-STEM) supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser in association with IIT Delhi Alumni Association (IITDAA).

This was the first lecture under the theme “Science to Society”.

Also Read | Maharashtra sees 4,869 fresh cases, 90 deaths, 8,429 recoveries

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X