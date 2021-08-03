At 30,549, India's daily COVID case rise falls by 24 per cent; 422 deaths reported

India recorded 30,549 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 422 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 38,887 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,08,96,354. The active cases of COVID-19 in India are now at 4,04,958, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,25,195.
A total of 47,85,44,114 vaccines have been administered so far across the country.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7
|1
|7403
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21019
|161
|1934048
|2430
|13395
|18
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3675
|279
|44354
|415
|231
|2
|4
|Assam
|12642
|680
|549065
|1449
|5275
|15
|5
|Bihar
|435
|22
|714801
|66
|9644
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|30
|1
|61113
|2
|811
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1919
|56
|986778
|157
|13525
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|24
|5
|10622
|5
|4
|9
|Delhi
|582
|1
|1410714
|83
|25054
|1
|10
|Goa
|1011
|47
|167046
|105
|3148
|1
|11
|Gujarat
|254
|2
|814570
|21
|10076
|12
|Haryana
|715
|3
|759589
|23
|9638
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1229
|12
|201411
|122
|3521
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1211
|35
|316017
|109
|4379
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|254
|2
|341817
|24
|5129
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|24168
|348
|2846244
|1502
|36587
|25
|17
|Kerala
|167891
|2880
|3226761
|17792
|16837
|56
|18
|Ladakh
|57
|1
|20076
|1
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|75
|9
|10070
|15
|50
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|125
|3
|781207
|14
|10513
|21
|Maharashtra
|82350
|2212
|6094896
|4110
|132948
|157
|22
|Manipur
|10405
|135
|87360
|957
|1566
|10
|23
|Meghalaya
|6043
|77
|58450
|501
|1096
|11
|24
|Mizoram
|12189
|199
|27024
|637
|150
|25
|Nagaland
|1344
|15
|26031
|54
|570
|4
|26
|Odisha
|14138
|400
|958601
|1773
|5966
|64
|27
|Puducherry
|982
|20
|118228
|70
|1795
|28
|Punjab
|504
|30
|582332
|55
|16294
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|250
|2
|944484
|19
|8954
|30
|Sikkim
|3454
|54
|22955
|151
|345
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|20524
|192
|2506961
|2156
|34102
|26
|32
|Telangana
|8873
|196
|632728
|648
|3805
|3
|33
|Tripura
|3092
|390
|74875
|529
|755
|34
|Uttarakhand
|609
|23
|334190
|45
|7362
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|664
|48
|1685049
|76
|22763
|7
|36
|West Bengal
|10974
|139
|1499597
|827
|18149
|13
|Total#
|413718
|2766
|30857467
|36946
|424773
|422
Meanwhile, Department of Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma has said the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic has taught many lessons, and they are being incorporated in all ongoing projects as well as future policies and programmes.
The pandemic has greatly disrupted normal life and business, but it has also given an opportunity to look at things differently and be self-dependent in future to tackle such sudden challenges, he said.
“The crisis created by the pandemic has taught us many lessons, and the lessons are being incorporated in all ongoing programmes as well as in future policies and programmes,” a statement issued on Monday quoted him as saying.
The lecture was part of the 'Science to Society' programme organised by the Indian Science Technology and Engineering facilities Map (I-STEM) supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser in association with IIT Delhi Alumni Association (IITDAA).
This was the first lecture under the theme “Science to Society”.
Also Read | Maharashtra sees 4,869 fresh cases, 90 deaths, 8,429 recoveries