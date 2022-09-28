COVID-19: India reports 3,615 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 40,979

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of 1,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,584

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 40,979

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 3,615 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (September 28), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,09,525.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 40,979, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 42,358.

Active cases :

A decrease of 1,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,584. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

ALSO READ: Up to 30 per cent rise in heart-related risks post Covid infection, says health experts

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi logged 73 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, according to data issued by the health department data. No Covid-related fatality was reported, it said. The new cases were detected from 8,084 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,119. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said. Delhi had recorded 33 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday. The capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

The city logged 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent on Saturday, while it had reported 95 infections with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death on Friday. On Thursday, the city saw 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 25 1 10511 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 211 31 2323207 37 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 21 2 66517 1 296 4 Assam 2742 734747 8034 5 Bihar 245 19 837841 25 12300 6 Chandigarh 41 2 97966 5 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 524 9 1161401 90 14131 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 11581 4 9 Delhi 372 33 1976173 66 26501 10 Goa* 279 34 253674 55 3966 11 Gujarat 981 31 1262349 115 11033 1 12 Haryana 309 20 1043749 57 10703 13 Himachal Pradesh 180 23 307744 38 4209 14 Jammu and Kashmir 144 15 474155 23 4785 15 Jharkhand 110 1 436890 8 5330 16 Karnataka 3012 170 4020540 365 40281 17 Kerala*** 12846 623 6716192 1824 71110 18 Ladakh 17 2 29080 2 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 155 2 1043319 20 10771 21 Maharashtra 3641 61 7967629 315 148331 2 22 Manipur 16 6 137643 8 2148 23 Meghalaya 59 1 94990 7 1622 24 Mizoram 212 25 237423 29 723 25 Nagaland 9 1 35165 1 781 26 Odisha 1492 163 1322649 9191 1 27 Puducherry 434 12 172011 54 1974 1 28 Punjab** 223 21 763755 35 17913 29 Rajasthan 640 42 1302674 70 9639 30 Sikkim 70 8 43574 13 496 31 Tamil Nadu 5437 42 3537496 498 38046 32 Telangana 702 11 832686 105 4111 33 Tripura 19 1 106818 4 938 34 Uttarakhand 1045 32 440357 38 7751 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 510 43 2101841 129 23619 36 West Bengal 3045 78 2088843 216 21499 3 Total# 42358 1057 44004553 4255 528562 10 *Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled

Latest India News