COVID-19: India reports 3,615 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 40,979

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 40,979, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: September 28, 2022 10:50 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of 1,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,584
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 40,979

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 3,615 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (September 28), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.72 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,09,525.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 40,979, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 42,358.

Active cases:

A decrease of 1,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,584. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi logged 73 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.90 per cent on Tuesday, according to data issued by the health department data. No Covid-related fatality was reported, it said. The new cases were detected from 8,084 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,119. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,501, it said. Delhi had recorded 33 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.23 per cent on Monday. The capital had on Sunday recorded 75 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

The city logged 71 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent on Saturday, while it had reported 95 infections with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent and one death on Friday. On Thursday, the city saw 77 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.74 per cent.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 25 10511 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 211 31  2323207 37  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 21 66517 296  
4 Assam 2742   734747   8034  
5 Bihar 245 19  837841 25  12300  
6 Chandigarh 41 97966 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 524 1161401 90  14131
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2   11581   4  
9 Delhi 372 33  1976173 66  26501  
10 Goa* 279 34  253674 55  3966  
11 Gujarat 981 31  1262349 115  11033
12 Haryana 309 20  1043749 57  10703  
13 Himachal Pradesh 180 23  307744 38  4209  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 144 15  474155 23  4785  
15 Jharkhand 110 436890 5330  
16 Karnataka 3012 170  4020540 365  40281  
17 Kerala*** 12846 623  6716192 1824  71110  
18 Ladakh 17 29080 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 155 1043319 20  10771  
21 Maharashtra 3641 61  7967629 315  148331
22 Manipur 16 137643 2148  
23 Meghalaya 59 94990 1622  
24 Mizoram 212 25  237423 29  723  
25 Nagaland 9 35165 781  
26 Odisha 1492 163  1322649   9191
27 Puducherry 434 12  172011 54  1974
28 Punjab** 223 21  763755 35  17913  
29 Rajasthan 640 42  1302674 70  9639  
30 Sikkim 70 43574 13  496  
31 Tamil Nadu 5437 42  3537496 498  38046  
32 Telangana 702 11  832686 105  4111  
33 Tripura 19 106818 938  
34 Uttarakhand 1045 32  440357 38  7751
35 Uttar Pradesh 510 43  2101841 129  23619  
36 West Bengal 3045 78  2088843 216  21499
Total# 42358 1057  44004553 4255  528562 10 
*Kerala: Additionally, 08 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled

