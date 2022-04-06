Covid XE variant first case detected in India. Is this new mutation dangerous? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) To stay protected, make sure to always wear masks, avoid crowded places and maintain social distancing.

Highlights India reported its first case of the XE variant of coronavirus in Mumbai.

WHO had warned that this Covid-19 variant XE is more transmissible than any other variants so far.

There is currently no evidence suggesting that this variant is more severe than the others.

India reported its first case of the XE variant of coronavirus on Wednesday in Mumbai. A case of the Kappa variant was also detected during a sero survey, said BMC officials. This is the same variant that caused a steep hike in fresh Covid-19 cases in Europe and China last month. The XE variant is a mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains, referred to as a "recombinant”.

Here is everything we know about the variant so far:

WHO had warned that the new Covid-19 variant XE is more transmissible than any other variants so far. The variant was first detected in Britian in January. U.K. said COVID-19 had hit record levels across the country, with government statistics estimating that about 1 in 13 people were infected. Those figures came on the same day the British government abandoned its free testing program. Apart from the UK, and now India, the XE variant cases have also been detected in Thailand and New Zealand. WHO said early estimates suggest the recombined omicron could be about 10% more transmissible than previous mutations.

Symptoms of XE variant to look out for:

Symptoms of this new variant are different for those who are vaccinated, and those who are not.

Common symptoms include - Fever, sore throat, scratchy throat, cough and cold, skin irritation and discolouration, gastrointestinal distress, etc.

Initial symptoms - Fatigue, dizziness, headaches, sore throat, muscle soreness and fever.

Loss of taste and smell are rare.

Should you be worried?

There is currently no evidence suggesting that this variant is more severe than the others. However, scientists are stressing that vaccinating yourself can atleast protest you from extreme illnesses, hospitalisations and even death.

To stay protected, make sure to always wear masks, avoid crowded places and maintain social distancing.

