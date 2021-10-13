Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • NIA arrests 4 terrorists in LeT-TRF raids across Jammu and Kashmir
  • Active COVID-19 cases in India decline to 2,07,653: Union Health Ministry
  • India's Covid tally rises to 3,40,01,743 with 15,823 new cases; 226 more fatalities push death toll to 4,51,189
  • Sensex rallies 337.41 pts to hit a fresh lifetime high of 60,621.72 in opening session; Nifty jumps 74.15 pts to 18,066.10
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Over 97.79 crore COVID vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 97.79 crore COVID vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 8.43 cr balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs to be administered, it said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2021 11:23 IST
COVID vaccine, vaccine doses, states, Union Territories, Centre, coronavirus pandemic, latest vaccin
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE (FILE).

Over 97.79 cr COVID vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre.

 

On Wednesday, more than 97.79 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said.

Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

More than 97.79 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccines effective against most SARS-CoV-2 variants: Study

Also Read: Taxes on petrol fund free COVID vaccines: Union Minister justifies fuel price hike

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News