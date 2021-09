Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu lockdown extended till Oct 31

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday extended the ongoing Covid-induced curbs in the state till October 31. As per the new guidelines, the religious places in the state will remain shut on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

However, schools for classes 1 to 8 students will be allowed to reopen following the strict COVID-19 guidelines from November 1.

Latest India News