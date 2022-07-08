COVID-19: India logs 18,815 fresh cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,22,335

Highlights
- According to ICMR, over 86 crore samples have been tested up to July 7 for COVID-19
- The daily positivity rate on July 8 was recorded 4.96 per cent
- India saw a total of 15,899 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 18,815 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 38 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (July 8), the country saw a total of 15,899 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.52 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,37,876.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,22,335, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,19,457.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 2,878 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,343. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 8 was recorded 4.96 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,57,23,159 samples have been tested up to July 7 for COVID-19. Of these 3,79,470 samples were tested on Thursday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 579 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one death, according to data provided by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 3.46 per cent.
With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,39,227 and the death toll increased to 26,277, the health department bulletin said. The fresh cases came out of 16,755 tests conducted the previous day, it said.
On Wednesday, Delhi logged 600 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and one death. The city recorded 615 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three deaths on Tuesday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|38
|2
|10045
|11
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1539
|121
|2306724
|187
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|61
|27
|64223
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|956
|146
|716733
|50
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|1390
|120
|820548
|189
|12261
|6
|Chandigarh
|396
|28
|92620
|85
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1124
|97
|1140081
|122
|14039
|1
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|15
|1
|11476
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2590
|83
|1909782
|516
|26276
|1
|1
|10
|Goa
|848
|34
|244741
|182
|3841
|11
|Gujarat
|3724
|129
|1220682
|536
|10948
|12
|Haryana
|1955
|84
|1005762
|498
|10627
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|822
|36
|281942
|108
|4141
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|641
|47
|450190
|66
|4757
|15
|Jharkhand
|422
|47
|430539
|45
|5321
|16
|Karnataka
|6481
|83
|3928397
|1044
|40122
|17
|Kerala***
|30169
|1014
|6559746
|3080
|70073
|2
|17
|19
|18
|Ladakh
|127
|10
|28184
|22
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1
|1
|11359
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|761
|17
|1033528
|99
|10745
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|19981
|839
|7825114
|3974
|147956
|7
|7
|22
|Manipur
|79
|17
|135146
|5
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|111
|4
|92336
|10
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|447
|18
|228348
|44
|706
|25
|Nagaland
|21
|6
|34746
|761
|26
|Odisha
|2010
|401
|1280382
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|629
|87
|164500
|81
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1031
|9
|745063
|196
|17781
|29
|Rajasthan
|912
|49
|1278671
|115
|9569
|30
|Sikkim
|59
|9
|38770
|10
|455
|1
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|17717
|952
|3435090
|1791
|38027
|32
|Telangana
|4882
|129
|794944
|434
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|41
|11
|99982
|4
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|806
|14
|430470
|36
|7696
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2401
|168
|2066672
|510
|23543
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|14270
|1753
|2004441
|596
|21231
|3
|3
|Total#
|119457
|4245
|42921977
|14650
|525305
|19
|17
|35
|***Note for Kerala 16-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 15 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
