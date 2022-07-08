COVID-19: India logs 18,815 fresh cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,22,335

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights According to ICMR, over 86 crore samples have been tested up to July 7 for COVID-19

The daily positivity rate on July 8 was recorded 4.96 per cent

India saw a total of 15,899 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 18,815 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 38 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (July 8), the country saw a total of 15,899 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.52 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,37,876.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,22,335, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,19,457.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,878 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,343. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 8 was recorded 4.96 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,57,23,159 samples have been tested up to July 7 for COVID-19. Of these 3,79,470 samples were tested on Thursday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 579 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one death, according to data provided by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 3.46 per cent.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,39,227 and the death toll increased to 26,277, the health department bulletin said. The fresh cases came out of 16,755 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

On Wednesday, Delhi logged 600 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and one death. The city recorded 615 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three deaths on Tuesday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 2 10045 11 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1539 121 2306724 187 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 61 27 64223 2 296 4 Assam 956 146 716733 50 7988 5 Bihar 1390 120 820548 189 12261 6 Chandigarh 396 28 92620 85 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 1124 97 1140081 122 14039 1 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 15 1 11476 2 4 9 Delhi 2590 83 1909782 516 26276 1 1 10 Goa 848 34 244741 182 3841 11 Gujarat 3724 129 1220682 536 10948 12 Haryana 1955 84 1005762 498 10627 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 822 36 281942 108 4141 14 Jammu and Kashmir 641 47 450190 66 4757 15 Jharkhand 422 47 430539 45 5321 16 Karnataka 6481 83 3928397 1044 40122 17 Kerala*** 30169 1014 6559746 3080 70073 2 17 19 18 Ladakh 127 10 28184 22 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 1 11359 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 761 17 1033528 99 10745 1 1 21 Maharashtra 19981 839 7825114 3974 147956 7 7 22 Manipur 79 17 135146 5 2120 23 Meghalaya 111 4 92336 10 1594 24 Mizoram 447 18 228348 44 706 25 Nagaland 21 6 34746 761 26 Odisha 2010 401 1280382 9126 27 Puducherry 629 87 164500 81 1962 28 Punjab 1031 9 745063 196 17781 29 Rajasthan 912 49 1278671 115 9569 30 Sikkim 59 9 38770 10 455 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 17717 952 3435090 1791 38027 32 Telangana 4882 129 794944 434 4111 33 Tripura 41 11 99982 4 923 34 Uttarakhand 806 14 430470 36 7696 35 Uttar Pradesh 2401 168 2066672 510 23543 1 1 36 West Bengal 14270 1753 2004441 596 21231 3 3 Total# 119457 4245 42921977 14650 525305 19 17 35 ***Note for Kerala 16-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 15 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

