  4. COVID-19: India logs 18,815 fresh cases, 38 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,22,335

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,22,335, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 08, 2022 10:32 IST
COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 19 in India, C
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • According to ICMR, over 86 crore samples have been tested up to July 7 for COVID-19
  • The daily positivity rate on July 8 was recorded 4.96 per cent
  • India saw a total of 15,899 COVID discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 18,815 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 38 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (July 8), the country saw a total of 15,899 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.52 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,37,876.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,22,335, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were  1,19,457. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,878 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,343. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 8 was recorded 4.96 per cent. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,57,23,159 samples have been tested up to July 7 for COVID-19. Of these 3,79,470 samples were tested on Thursday.

ALSO READ: New Covid Omicron sub-variant found in India? Here's what WHO says

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 579 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one death, according to data provided by the health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 3.46 per cent.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,39,227 and the death toll increased to 26,277, the health department bulletin said. The fresh cases came out of 16,755 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

On Wednesday, Delhi logged 600 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.27 per cent and one death. The city recorded 615 cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three deaths on Tuesday.

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 10045 11  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1539 121  2306724 187  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 61 27  64223 296      
4 Assam 956 146  716733 50  7988      
5 Bihar 1390 120  820548 189  12261      
6 Chandigarh 396 28  92620 85  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1124 97  1140081 122  14039   1
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 15 11476 4      
9 Delhi 2590 83  1909782 516  26276   1
10 Goa 848 34  244741 182  3841      
11 Gujarat 3724 129  1220682 536  10948      
12 Haryana 1955 84  1005762 498  10627   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 822 36  281942 108  4141      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 641 47  450190 66  4757      
15 Jharkhand 422 47  430539 45  5321      
16 Karnataka 6481 83  3928397 1044  40122      
17 Kerala*** 30169 1014  6559746 3080  70073 17 19
18 Ladakh 127 10  28184 22  228      
19 Lakshadweep 1 11359   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 761 17  1033528 99  10745   1
21 Maharashtra 19981 839  7825114 3974  147956   7
22 Manipur 79 17  135146 2120      
23 Meghalaya 111 92336 10  1594      
24 Mizoram 447 18  228348 44  706      
25 Nagaland 21 34746   761      
26 Odisha 2010 401  1280382   9126      
27 Puducherry 629 87  164500 81  1962      
28 Punjab 1031 745063 196  17781      
29 Rajasthan 912 49  1278671 115  9569      
30 Sikkim 59 38770 10  455   1
31 Tamil Nadu 17717 952  3435090 1791  38027      
32 Telangana 4882 129  794944 434  4111      
33 Tripura 41 11  99982 923      
34 Uttarakhand 806 14  430470 36  7696      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2401 168  2066672 510  23543   1
36 West Bengal 14270 1753  2004441 596  21231   3
Total# 119457 4245  42921977 14650  525305 19  17 35
***Note for Kerala 16-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:01 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 15 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Explained: How Covid-19 infection damages brain

