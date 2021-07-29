COVID: India reports 43,509 fresh cases, over 38,000 recoveries in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. India reports 43,509 fresh COVID cases, over 38,000 recoveries in 24 hours.

India recorded 43,509 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 640 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 38,465 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.38 per cent.



The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 4,03,840, the data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,22,662. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 46,26,29,773 samples have been tested up to July 28 for COVID-19. Of these 17,28,795 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Centre has advised all the states and Union territories to conduct seroprevalence surveys in consultation with the ICMR to generate district-level data on seroprevalence which is essential in formulating localised public health response measures.

This was stated in a letter written by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries/secretaries (Health) of all states/UTs, a statement by the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Also, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 45 crore with those in the 18-44 age group receiving more than 15.38 crore jabs, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Nearly 40 lakh (39,42,457) vaccine doses have been administered on Wednesday, the ministry said citing a provisional report at 7 pm.

The ministry said 20,54,874 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 3,00,099 as second dose to those in the 18-44 age group on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 14,66,22,393 persons in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 71,92,485 have received their second dose since the start of Phase 3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh- have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 vaccine to people in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

