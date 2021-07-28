Kerala logs over 22,000 new Covid cases, more than 17,000 recover from infection

Follow us on Image Source : AP People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up maintaining physical in Kochi, Kerala.

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 22,056 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the infection caseload to 33,27,301, with the number of people who succumbed to the virus rising to 16,457 with 131 more deaths.

As many as 17,761 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,60,804 and the number of active cases to 1,49,534, a state government release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,96,902 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 11.2 per cent. So far, 2,67,33,694 samples have been tested, it said.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3931), Thrissur (3005), Kozhikode (2400), Ernakulam (2397), Palakkad (1649), Kollam (1462), Alappuzha (1461), Kannur (1179), Thiruvananthapuram (1101) and Kottayam (1067).

Of the new cases, 100 are health workers, 120 had come from outside the state and 20,960 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 876 cases, the release said.

There are currently 4,46,211 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,19,098 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,113 in hospitals.

