India logs 8,954 COVID cases, over 10,000 recoveries in 24 hours; active cases below 1 lakh

COVID-19 India Live News Updates: India recorded 8,954 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 267 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 10,207 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.35 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached to 3,40,28,506.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 99,023, the ministry data showed today.

Over 124.10 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,69,247. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 64,24,12,315 samples have been tested up to November 30 for COVID-19. Of these 11,08,467 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Tuesday recorded 4,723 fresh COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths, raising the caseload to 51,29,985 and the toll to 40,132, the state government said. With 5,370 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, total recoveries reached 50,57,368 and the active cases dropped to 43,663, an official release said.

Of the 177 deaths, 19 were reported over the last few days and 158 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said. As many as 59,524 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

