COVID-19: India logs 18,930 fresh cases, 35 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,19,457

Highlights
- According to ICMR, 86,53,43,689 samples have been tested up to July 6 for COVID-19
- An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
- India saw a total of 14,650 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 18,930 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 35 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (July 7), the country saw a total of 14,650 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,21,977.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,19,457, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,15,212.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,305. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on July 7 was recorded 4.32 per cent.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,53,43,689 samples have been tested up to July 6 for COVID-19. Of these 4,38,005 samples were tested on Wednesday.
Delhi COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Delhi logged 600 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the viral infection while the test positivity rate declined to 3.27 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi''s Covid tally has climbed to 19,38,648 and the death toll has shot up to 26,276, the department said in a bulletin.
The fresh cases came out of 18,361 tests conducted to detect the infection on Tuesday, it said. Delhi recorded 615 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease on Tuesday.
Of the 9,494 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals, only 149 were occupied on Wednesday, down from 172 a day ago. The beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|40
|2
|10034
|8
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1418
|168
|2306537
|154
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|34
|5
|64221
|296
|4
|Assam
|810
|100
|716683
|110
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|1270
|100
|820359
|238
|12261
|6
|Chandigarh
|424
|44
|92535
|96
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1027
|13
|1139959
|178
|14038
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|14
|3
|11474
|4
|4
|9
|Delhi
|2507
|431
|1909266
|1043
|26275
|3
|3
|10
|Goa
|882
|81
|244559
|191
|3841
|2
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|3595
|83
|1220146
|489
|10948
|12
|Haryana
|2039
|154
|1005264
|502
|10626
|1
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|786
|110
|281834
|104
|4141
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|594
|17
|450124
|67
|4757
|15
|Jharkhand
|375
|23
|430494
|55
|5321
|16
|Karnataka
|6398
|76
|3927353
|913
|40122
|2
|2
|17
|Kerala***
|29155
|434
|6556666
|3031
|70054
|6
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|137
|6
|28162
|14
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|3
|11359
|3
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|744
|16
|1033429
|81
|10744
|1
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|20820
|1115
|7821140
|4207
|147949
|6
|6
|22
|Manipur
|62
|13
|135141
|4
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|107
|1
|92326
|6
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|429
|61
|228304
|30
|706
|25
|Nagaland
|15
|6
|34746
|761
|26
|Odisha
|1609
|66
|1280382
|268
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|542
|41
|164419
|50
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|1040
|57
|744867
|221
|17781
|1
|1
|29
|Rajasthan
|863
|28
|1278556
|138
|9569
|1
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|50
|2
|38760
|6
|454
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|16765
|1149
|3433299
|1512
|38027
|1
|1
|32
|Telangana
|4753
|56
|794510
|496
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|30
|5
|99978
|2
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|792
|46
|430434
|14
|7696
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|2569
|264
|2066162
|567
|23542
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|12517
|1378
|2003845
|592
|21228
|3
|3
|Total#
|115212
|737
|42907327
|15394
|525270
|11
|6
|28
|***Note for Kerala 19-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 17 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
