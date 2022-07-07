COVID-19: India logs 18,930 fresh cases, 35 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,19,457

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

India saw a total of 14,650 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 18,930 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 35 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (July 7), the country saw a total of 14,650 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,21,977.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,19,457, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,15,212.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,305. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 7 was recorded 4.32 per cent.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,53,43,689 samples have been tested up to July 6 for COVID-19. Of these 4,38,005 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 600 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the viral infection while the test positivity rate declined to 3.27 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi''s Covid tally has climbed to 19,38,648 and the death toll has shot up to 26,276, the department said in a bulletin.

The fresh cases came out of 18,361 tests conducted to detect the infection on Tuesday, it said. Delhi recorded 615 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease on Tuesday.

Of the 9,494 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals, only 149 were occupied on Wednesday, down from 172 a day ago. The beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 2 10034 8 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1418 168 2306537 154 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 34 5 64221 296 4 Assam 810 100 716683 110 7988 5 Bihar 1270 100 820359 238 12261 6 Chandigarh 424 44 92535 96 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 1027 13 1139959 178 14038 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 14 3 11474 4 4 9 Delhi 2507 431 1909266 1043 26275 3 3 10 Goa 882 81 244559 191 3841 2 2 11 Gujarat 3595 83 1220146 489 10948 12 Haryana 2039 154 1005264 502 10626 1 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 786 110 281834 104 4141 14 Jammu and Kashmir 594 17 450124 67 4757 15 Jharkhand 375 23 430494 55 5321 16 Karnataka 6398 76 3927353 913 40122 2 2 17 Kerala*** 29155 434 6556666 3031 70054 6 6 18 Ladakh 137 6 28162 14 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 3 11359 3 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 744 16 1033429 81 10744 1 1 21 Maharashtra 20820 1115 7821140 4207 147949 6 6 22 Manipur 62 13 135141 4 2120 23 Meghalaya 107 1 92326 6 1594 24 Mizoram 429 61 228304 30 706 25 Nagaland 15 6 34746 761 26 Odisha 1609 66 1280382 268 9126 27 Puducherry 542 41 164419 50 1962 28 Punjab 1040 57 744867 221 17781 1 1 29 Rajasthan 863 28 1278556 138 9569 1 1 30 Sikkim 50 2 38760 6 454 31 Tamil Nadu 16765 1149 3433299 1512 38027 1 1 32 Telangana 4753 56 794510 496 4111 33 Tripura 30 5 99978 2 923 34 Uttarakhand 792 46 430434 14 7696 35 Uttar Pradesh 2569 264 2066162 567 23542 1 1 36 West Bengal 12517 1378 2003845 592 21228 3 3 Total# 115212 737 42907327 15394 525270 11 6 28 ***Note for Kerala 19-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 17 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed). *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

