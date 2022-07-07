Thursday, July 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: India logs 18,930 fresh cases, 35 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,19,457

COVID-19: India logs 18,930 fresh cases, 35 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases jump to 1,19,457

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have risen to 1,19,457, the health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2022 10:01 IST
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Cases in India, India Covid Cases, Corona Cases in India, Covid 1
Image Source : PTI. A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • According to ICMR, 86,53,43,689 samples have been tested up to July 6 for COVID-19
  • An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • India saw a total of 14,650 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 18,930 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 35 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday (July 7), the country saw a total of 14,650 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.53 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,29,21,977.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 1,19,457, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,15,212. 

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 4,245 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,25,305. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on July 7 was recorded 4.32 per cent. 

ALSO READ: Explained: How Covid-19 infection damages brain

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,53,43,689 samples have been tested up to July 6 for COVID-19. Of these 4,38,005 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Delhi COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 600 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the viral infection while the test positivity rate declined to 3.27 per cent, according to the data shared by the health department here on Wednesday. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi''s Covid tally has climbed to 19,38,648 and the death toll has shot up to 26,276, the department said in a bulletin.

The fresh cases came out of 18,361 tests conducted to detect the infection on Tuesday, it said. Delhi recorded 615 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 3.89 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease on Tuesday.

Of the 9,494 beds for Covid patients in the city hospitals, only 149 were occupied on Wednesday, down from 172 a day ago. The beds at the Covid care centres and the Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 40 10034 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 1418 168  2306537 154  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 34 64221   296      
4 Assam 810 100  716683 110  7988      
5 Bihar 1270 100  820359 238  12261      
6 Chandigarh 424 44  92535 96  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 1027 13  1139959 178  14038      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 14 11474 4      
9 Delhi 2507 431  1909266 1043  26275   3
10 Goa 882 81  244559 191  3841   2
11 Gujarat 3595 83  1220146 489  10948      
12 Haryana 2039 154  1005264 502  10626   1
13 Himachal Pradesh 786 110  281834 104  4141      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 594 17  450124 67  4757      
15 Jharkhand 375 23  430494 55  5321      
16 Karnataka 6398 76  3927353 913  40122   2
17 Kerala*** 29155 434  6556666 3031  70054   6 6
18 Ladakh 137 28162 14  228      
19 Lakshadweep 0 11359 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 744 16  1033429 81  10744   1
21 Maharashtra 20820 1115  7821140 4207  147949   6
22 Manipur 62 13  135141 2120      
23 Meghalaya 107 92326 1594      
24 Mizoram 429 61  228304 30  706      
25 Nagaland 15 34746   761      
26 Odisha 1609 66  1280382 268  9126      
27 Puducherry 542 41  164419 50  1962      
28 Punjab 1040 57  744867 221  17781   1
29 Rajasthan 863 28  1278556 138  9569   1
30 Sikkim 50 38760 454      
31 Tamil Nadu 16765 1149  3433299 1512  38027   1
32 Telangana 4753 56  794510 496  4111      
33 Tripura 30 99978 923      
34 Uttarakhand 792 46  430434 14  7696      
35 Uttar Pradesh 2569 264  2066162 567  23542   1
36 West Bengal 12517 1378  2003845 592  21228   3
Total# 115212 737  42907327 15394  525270 11  6 28
***Note for Kerala 19-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below:2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 17 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed).
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Govt reduces Covid booster dose gap to 6 months

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News