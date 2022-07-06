Govt reduces Covid-19 booster dose gap to 6 months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid boosters were previously administered at a gap of 9 months

Covid booster dose gap: The Union Health Ministry has reduced the gap for Covid-19 precautionary doses from existing 9 months to 6 months for people above 18 years.

The Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) of the NTAGI had earlier recommended reducing the gap between the second and precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the current nine to six months, official sources said. They said the Health Ministry will take the final call on the recommendation soon.

Previously, the government advisory panel had also reviewed the findings of a study by the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore on the feasibility of allowing as a precaution dose a Covid vaccine different from the one used for primary vaccination.

The panel members found a lack of uniformity in results upon mixing jabs for booster shots and stated that no recommendation for it can be made as of now. The CMC study was on Covishield and Covaxin.

The threat of monkeypox and the requirement for vaccination were also discussed in the meeting of the panel of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the sources said.

"However, the members were of the view that strong surveillance is what is required as of now. No case of monkeypox has been detected in the country till now," one of the sources told PTI.

Also Read: Reduce Covid booster dose gap to 6 months, recommends NTAGI

Latest India News