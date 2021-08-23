India records 25,072 Covid cases, 389 deaths in 24 hours; recovery rate stands at 97.57%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thane: Health workers administer a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to women during a special vaccination camp at district Nursing Training Vaccination Center on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, in Thane, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

India recorded 25,072 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 389 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 44,157 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.57 per cent and total recoveries to 3,16,80,626.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,33,924, lowest in 153 days, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,34,756. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 50,75,51,399 samples have been tested up to August 22 for COVID-19. Of these 12,95,160 samples were tested on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 1 7419 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 15141 331 1972399 1535 13715 13 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1382 88 50526 209 257 4 Assam 8224 33 570308 658 5566 15 5 Bihar 147 22 715772 30 9649 6 Chandigarh 44 1 61206 5 812 7 Chhattisgarh 897 34 989668 108 13552 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 1 10651 1 4 9 Delhi 430 29 1411784 48 25079 10 Goa 915 9 168989 111 3184 2 11 Gujarat 184 2 815024 16 10079 1 12 Haryana 675 759990 18 9666 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 2276 137 205793 336 3563 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1159 18 318535 126 4401 15 Jharkhand 213 2 342380 20 5132 16 Karnataka 20871 316 2879433 1648 37123 18 17 Kerala 178995 3823 3605480 20846 19428 83 18 Ladakh 68 4 20216 12 207 19 Lakshadweep 26 7 10231 9 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 88 7 781493 14 10515 21 Maharashtra 57474 1484 6227219 5914 135817 145 22 Manipur 4139 164 104771 598 1747 8 23 Meghalaya 3136 237 69043 460 1269 8 24 Mizoram 6568 476 45418 1050 194 2 25 Nagaland 994 38 27951 110 609 26 Odisha 8571 134 984224 979 7289 66 27 Puducherry 908 55 120116 112 1808 2 28 Punjab 493 45 583380 89 16352 1 29 Rajasthan 167 12 944897 11 8954 30 Sikkim 1630 76 27250 163 364 31 Tamil Nadu 19391 230 2545178 1859 34686 23 32 Telangana 6608 120 644294 482 3856 2 33 Tripura 1249 36 80016 145 785 34 Uttarakhand 321 12 335039 32 7377 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 407 1 1685901 24 22792 1 36 West Bengal 9594 41 1514475 709 18356 10 Total# 353398 7942 31636469 38487 434367 403 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

