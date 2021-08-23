Monday, August 23, 2021
     
India records 25,072 Covid cases, 389 deaths in 24 hours; recovery rate stands at 97.57%

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 44,157 discharges in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2021 10:30 IST
covid cases today
Image Source : PTI

Thane: Health workers administer a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to women during a special vaccination camp at district Nursing Training Vaccination Center on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, in Thane, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. 

India recorded 25,072 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 389 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the country saw a total of 44,157 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.57 per cent and total recoveries to 3,16,80,626.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,33,924, lowest in 153 days, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,34,756. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 50,75,51,399 samples have been tested up to August 22 for COVID-19. Of these 12,95,160 samples were tested on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 7419   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 15141 331  1972399 1535  13715 13 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1382 88  50526 209  257  
4 Assam 8224 33  570308 658  5566 15 
5 Bihar 147 22  715772 30  9649  
6 Chandigarh 44 61206 812  
7 Chhattisgarh 897 34  989668 108  13552  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10651 4  
9 Delhi 430 29  1411784 48  25079  
10 Goa 915 168989 111  3184
11 Gujarat 184 815024 16  10079
12 Haryana 675   759990 18  9666
13 Himachal Pradesh 2276 137  205793 336  3563
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1159 18  318535 126  4401  
15 Jharkhand 213 342380 20  5132  
16 Karnataka 20871 316  2879433 1648  37123 18 
17 Kerala 178995 3823  3605480 20846  19428 83 
18 Ladakh 68 20216 12  207  
19 Lakshadweep 26 10231 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 88 781493 14  10515  
21 Maharashtra 57474 1484  6227219 5914  135817 145 
22 Manipur 4139 164  104771 598  1747
23 Meghalaya 3136 237  69043 460  1269
24 Mizoram 6568 476  45418 1050  194
25 Nagaland 994 38  27951 110  609  
26 Odisha 8571 134  984224 979  7289 66 
27 Puducherry 908 55  120116 112  1808
28 Punjab 493 45  583380 89  16352
29 Rajasthan 167 12  944897 11  8954  
30 Sikkim 1630 76  27250 163  364  
31 Tamil Nadu 19391 230  2545178 1859  34686 23 
32 Telangana 6608 120  644294 482  3856
33 Tripura 1249 36  80016 145  785  
34 Uttarakhand 321 12  335039 32  7377
35 Uttar Pradesh 407 1685901 24  22792
36 West Bengal 9594 41  1514475 709  18356 10 
Total# 353398 7942  31636469 38487  434367 403 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

