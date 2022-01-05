Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Covid: Centre issues revised guidelines for home isolation

Highlights Centre revises home isolation rules

Isolation has been cut to 7 days from 10 days

Also, there is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild/asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.

According to new guidelines, patients under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over, it added.

According to the guidelines, the patient should be clinically assigned as mild/ asymptomatic case by the treating Medical Officer. Further a designated control room contact number at the district /sub district level shall be provided to the family to get suitable guidance for undertaking testing, clinical management related guidance, assignment of a hospital bed, if warranted.

"Such cases should have the requisite facility at their residence for self-isolation and for quarantining the family contacts. A caregiver (ideally someone who has completed his COVID-19 vaccination schedule) should be available to provide care on 24 x7 basis."

"Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as Hypertension, Diabetes, Heart disease, Chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, Cerebrovascular disease etc shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer."

The third wave of COVID-19 pandemic has hit Delhi and the city is expected to record 10,000 new cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 10 per cent, city Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. The minister also said only 300-400 samples are being sent for genome sequencing now as sequencing of all samples is not possible.

ALSO READ: India logs 58,097 fresh cases, 55% jump in last 24 hours; over 500 deaths

Latest India News