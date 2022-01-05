Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  • Bharat Biotech gets 'in principle' approval to conduct of Phase III superiority study & Phase III booster dose study for intranasal COVID vaccine
  • Poor visibility causes delays in flight operation to and from Srinagar airport
  • Singer Sonu Nigam and family test positive for Covid-19
India logs 58,097 fresh COVID cases, 55% jump in last 24 hours; over 500 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 2,14,004 the ministry data showed today.

New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2022 9:58 IST
Image Source : PTI.

Staffers arrange beds as part of preparations for third wave of COVID in Coimbatore. 

 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 2,14,004 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 4,82,551
  • The total tally of Omicron cases has reached 2,135 today

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded  58,097 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 534 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 15,389 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.01 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,21,803.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 2,135 today with 653 cases in Maharashtra and 464 in Delhi respectively. 

 

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 2,14,004 the ministry data showed today. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,82,551. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 68,38,17,242  samples have been tested up to January 4 for COVID-19. Of these 13,88,647 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Also, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh Covid guidelines in the state in light of rising cases. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered to close schools till class 10th for offline classes till January 14. Night curfew will be imposed in the state from January 6, from 10 pm to 6 am.

The government has also said that all districts upon crossing 1,000 Covid cases will have to shut down cinema halls, gyms, spas and banquet halls. For weddings, 100 people are allowed in closed spaces, while 50% will be allowed in open spaces. 

Meanwhile, keeping in view the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Kerala government on Tuesday issued a slew of directions to contain its spread, including restricting the number of attendees to various cultural and social functions. The COVID-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has decided to restrict the number of people who can attend marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events in a closed room to 75.

The Chief Minister's Office said the number of people who can attend such functions in open areas have been limited to 150. "The testing for symptomatic people who come from other countries will be strengthened. Currently, there are 181 Omicron cases in the state," the CMO release said.

COVID-19 INDIA as on : 05 January 2022, 08:00 IST (GMT+5:30) [↑↓ Status change since yesterday]
S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 74 33  7596 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1516 238  2061927 95  14499
3 Arunachal Pradesh 45 22  55048 282  
4 Assam 2935 318  612792 154  6170
5 Bihar 2223 837  714447 56  12096  
6 Chandigarh 500 117  64685 11  1079  
7 Chhattisgarh 2977 1035  993932 21  13604
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10 10687   4  
9 Delhi 14889 3903  1423699 1575  25113
10 Goa 2763 523  176505 67  3525
11 Gujarat 7881 2023  819287 240  10125
12 Haryana 4059 929  762717 201  10066
13 Himachal Pradesh 859 238  224675 22  3879  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1541 43  335930 156  4530  
15 Jharkhand 7681 2463  345135 216  5149
16 Karnataka 13561 2187  2961410 288  38355
17 Kerala*** 20877 824  5189100 2363  48637 453 
18 Ladakh 265 16  21836 16  220  
19 Lakshadweep 3   10365   51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1029 256  783206 51  10534
21 Maharashtra 70005 13888  6518916 4558  141573 20 
22 Manipur 257 28  123615 2006
23 Meghalaya 97 24  83299 1485
24 Mizoram 2162 328  139976 112  553
25 Nagaland 62 31446 702  
26 Odisha 2820 558  1045376 121  8464
27 Puducherry 214 59  127524 1881  
28 Punjab 2686 945  587588 58  16653
29 Rajasthan 3183 1099  946422 37  8965
30 Sikkim 57 32064 409  
31 Tamil Nadu 12412 2048  2706370 674  36805
32 Telangana 4858 810  675132 240  4033
33 Tripura 201 41  84184 829  
34 Uttarakhand 654 131  337889 178  7420
35 Uttar Pradesh 3173 912  1688007 77  22916  
36 West Bengal 25475 5289  1619016 3768  19810 16 
Total# 214004 42174  34321803 15389  482551 534 

