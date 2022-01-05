India logs 58,097 fresh COVID cases, 55% jump in last 24 hours; over 500 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Staffers arrange beds as part of preparations for third wave of COVID in Coimbatore.

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 58,097 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 534 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 15,389 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.01 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,21,803.

Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 2,135 today with 653 cases in Maharashtra and 464 in Delhi respectively.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 2,14,004 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,82,551. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 68,38,17,242 samples have been tested up to January 4 for COVID-19. Of these 13,88,647 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Also, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh Covid guidelines in the state in light of rising cases. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered to close schools till class 10th for offline classes till January 14. Night curfew will be imposed in the state from January 6, from 10 pm to 6 am.

The government has also said that all districts upon crossing 1,000 Covid cases will have to shut down cinema halls, gyms, spas and banquet halls. For weddings, 100 people are allowed in closed spaces, while 50% will be allowed in open spaces.

Meanwhile, keeping in view the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Kerala government on Tuesday issued a slew of directions to contain its spread, including restricting the number of attendees to various cultural and social functions. The COVID-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has decided to restrict the number of people who can attend marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events in a closed room to 75.

The Chief Minister's Office said the number of people who can attend such functions in open areas have been limited to 150. "The testing for symptomatic people who come from other countries will be strengthened. Currently, there are 181 Omicron cases in the state," the CMO release said.

COVID-19 INDIA as on : 05 January 2022, 08:00 IST (GMT+5:30) [↑↓ Status change since yesterday]

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 74 33 7596 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1516 238 2061927 95 14499 1 3 Arunachal Pradesh 45 22 55048 1 282 4 Assam 2935 318 612792 154 6170 3 5 Bihar 2223 837 714447 56 12096 6 Chandigarh 500 117 64685 11 1079 7 Chhattisgarh 2977 1035 993932 21 13604 3 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10 1 10687 4 9 Delhi 14889 3903 1423699 1575 25113 3 10 Goa 2763 523 176505 67 3525 2 11 Gujarat 7881 2023 819287 240 10125 2 12 Haryana 4059 929 762717 201 10066 2 13 Himachal Pradesh 859 238 224675 22 3879 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1541 43 335930 156 4530 15 Jharkhand 7681 2463 345135 216 5149 2 16 Karnataka 13561 2187 2961410 288 38355 4 17 Kerala*** 20877 824 5189100 2363 48637 453 18 Ladakh 265 16 21836 16 220 19 Lakshadweep 3 10365 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 1029 256 783206 51 10534 1 21 Maharashtra 70005 13888 6518916 4558 141573 20 22 Manipur 257 28 123615 5 2006 2 23 Meghalaya 97 24 83299 7 1485 1 24 Mizoram 2162 328 139976 112 553 3 25 Nagaland 62 2 31446 2 702 26 Odisha 2820 558 1045376 121 8464 1 27 Puducherry 214 59 127524 7 1881 28 Punjab 2686 945 587588 58 16653 2 29 Rajasthan 3183 1099 946422 37 8965 1 30 Sikkim 57 6 32064 4 409 31 Tamil Nadu 12412 2048 2706370 674 36805 9 32 Telangana 4858 810 675132 240 4033 2 33 Tripura 201 41 84184 5 829 34 Uttarakhand 654 131 337889 178 7420 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 3173 912 1688007 77 22916 36 West Bengal 25475 5289 1619016 3768 19810 16 Total# 214004 42174 34321803 15389 482551 534

