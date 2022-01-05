India logs 58,097 fresh COVID cases, 55% jump in last 24 hours; over 500 deaths

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 2,14,004 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 4,82,551
- The total tally of Omicron cases has reached 2,135 today
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 58,097 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 534 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 15,389 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.01 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,21,803.
Additionally, the tally of Omicron cases has reached 2,135 today with 653 cases in Maharashtra and 464 in Delhi respectively.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 2,14,004 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 4,82,551. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 68,38,17,242 samples have been tested up to January 4 for COVID-19. Of these 13,88,647 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Also, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh Covid guidelines in the state in light of rising cases. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered to close schools till class 10th for offline classes till January 14. Night curfew will be imposed in the state from January 6, from 10 pm to 6 am.
The government has also said that all districts upon crossing 1,000 Covid cases will have to shut down cinema halls, gyms, spas and banquet halls. For weddings, 100 people are allowed in closed spaces, while 50% will be allowed in open spaces.
Meanwhile, keeping in view the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Kerala government on Tuesday issued a slew of directions to contain its spread, including restricting the number of attendees to various cultural and social functions. The COVID-19 evaluation meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has decided to restrict the number of people who can attend marriages, funerals, political, social and cultural events in a closed room to 75.
The Chief Minister's Office said the number of people who can attend such functions in open areas have been limited to 150. "The testing for symptomatic people who come from other countries will be strengthened. Currently, there are 181 Omicron cases in the state," the CMO release said.
COVID-19 INDIA as on : 05 January 2022, 08:00 IST (GMT+5:30) [↑↓ Status change since yesterday]
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|74
|33
|7596
|3
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1516
|238
|2061927
|95
|14499
|1
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|45
|22
|55048
|1
|282
|4
|Assam
|2935
|318
|612792
|154
|6170
|3
|5
|Bihar
|2223
|837
|714447
|56
|12096
|6
|Chandigarh
|500
|117
|64685
|11
|1079
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2977
|1035
|993932
|21
|13604
|3
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10
|1
|10687
|4
|9
|Delhi
|14889
|3903
|1423699
|1575
|25113
|3
|10
|Goa
|2763
|523
|176505
|67
|3525
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|7881
|2023
|819287
|240
|10125
|2
|12
|Haryana
|4059
|929
|762717
|201
|10066
|2
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|859
|238
|224675
|22
|3879
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1541
|43
|335930
|156
|4530
|15
|Jharkhand
|7681
|2463
|345135
|216
|5149
|2
|16
|Karnataka
|13561
|2187
|2961410
|288
|38355
|4
|17
|Kerala***
|20877
|824
|5189100
|2363
|48637
|453
|18
|Ladakh
|265
|16
|21836
|16
|220
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|10365
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|1029
|256
|783206
|51
|10534
|1
|21
|Maharashtra
|70005
|13888
|6518916
|4558
|141573
|20
|22
|Manipur
|257
|28
|123615
|5
|2006
|2
|23
|Meghalaya
|97
|24
|83299
|7
|1485
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|2162
|328
|139976
|112
|553
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|62
|2
|31446
|2
|702
|26
|Odisha
|2820
|558
|1045376
|121
|8464
|1
|27
|Puducherry
|214
|59
|127524
|7
|1881
|28
|Punjab
|2686
|945
|587588
|58
|16653
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|3183
|1099
|946422
|37
|8965
|1
|30
|Sikkim
|57
|6
|32064
|4
|409
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|12412
|2048
|2706370
|674
|36805
|9
|32
|Telangana
|4858
|810
|675132
|240
|4033
|2
|33
|Tripura
|201
|41
|84184
|5
|829
|34
|Uttarakhand
|654
|131
|337889
|178
|7420
|1
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3173
|912
|1688007
|77
|22916
|36
|West Bengal
|25475
|5289
|1619016
|3768
|19810
|16
|Total#
|214004
|42174
|34321803
|15389
|482551
|534
