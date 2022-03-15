Tuesday, March 15, 2022
     
  Educational institutions have a right to prescribe uniforms: Karnataka HC
  Karnataka High Court rules hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam
India records 2,568 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, slightly higher than yesterday

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 33,917 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,974. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

New Delhi Updated on: March 15, 2022 9:53 IST
Highlights

  • India recorded 2,568 new cases of the novel coronavirus in last 24 hours.
  • The country saw a total of 2,251 discharges in the last 24 hours.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 33,917 the ministry data showed today.

India recorded 2,568 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 97 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (March 15), the country saw a total of 2,251 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.72 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,46,171.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 33,917 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,974. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,97,54,156 samples have been tested up to March 14 for COVID-19. Of these 7,01,773 samples were tested on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 9896 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 547 59  2303607 85  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 16 13  64171 14  296      
4 Assam 1364   716170 6639      
5 Bihar 76 818042 12255      
6 Chandigarh 58 90641 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 280 57  1137505 77  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11436   4      
9 Delhi 693 36  1836236 172  26141      
10 Goa 94 241287 3830      
11 Gujarat 506 31  1212187 63  10939   1
12 Haryana 774 53  972759 155  10589   3
13 Himachal Pradesh 418 24  279621 91  4127   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 217 25  448493 37  4750      
15 Jharkhand 200 15  429460 42  5315      
16 Karnataka 2460 235  3901430 337  40022   4
17 Kerala*** 8800 866  6446221 1597  66886 71 78
18 Ladakh 59 27891 228      
19 Lakshadweep 1 11349 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 536 61  1029474 112  10733      
21 Maharashtra 6386 142  7721220 298  143753   1
22 Manipur 110 13  134779 2118      
23 Meghalaya 83 92001 1590   1
24 Mizoram 2902 318  217895 812  671      
25 Nagaland 55 34639 757      
26 Odisha 904 64  1276675   9115   4
27 Puducherry 16 163781 1962      
28 Punjab 265 740760 37  17724   1
29 Rajasthan 863 52  1271897 137  9550      
30 Sikkim 15 38645 447   1
31 Tamil Nadu 1054 119  3412918 204  38024   1
32 Telangana 865 85  785442 152  4111      
33 Tripura 0 99950 919      
34 Uttarakhand 655 428580 35  7689      
35 Uttar Pradesh 1278 35  2045193 101  23492      
36 West Bengal 1365 87  1993920 121  21188   1
Total# 33917 2251  42446171 4722  515974 26  71 97
*** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 7 of deaths reported on 14th Mar, + 71 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

