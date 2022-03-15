India records 2,568 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours, slightly higher than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at Dadar railway station, in Mumbai, Friday, January 28, 2022.

Highlights India recorded 2,568 new cases of the novel coronavirus in last 24 hours.

The country saw a total of 2,251 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 33,917 the ministry data showed today.

India recorded 2,568 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 97 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (March 15), the country saw a total of 2,251 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.72 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,46,171.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 33,917 the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,974. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,97,54,156 samples have been tested up to March 14 for COVID-19. Of these 7,01,773 samples were tested on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 1 9896 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 547 59 2303607 85 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 16 13 64171 14 296 4 Assam 1364 716170 2 6639 5 Bihar 76 7 818042 9 12255 6 Chandigarh 58 1 90641 3 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 280 57 1137505 77 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11436 4 9 Delhi 693 36 1836236 172 26141 10 Goa 94 5 241287 2 3830 11 Gujarat 506 31 1212187 63 10939 1 1 12 Haryana 774 53 972759 155 10589 3 3 13 Himachal Pradesh 418 24 279621 91 4127 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 217 25 448493 37 4750 15 Jharkhand 200 15 429460 42 5315 16 Karnataka 2460 235 3901430 337 40022 4 4 17 Kerala*** 8800 866 6446221 1597 66886 7 71 78 18 Ladakh 59 1 27891 2 228 19 Lakshadweep 1 1 11349 1 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 536 61 1029474 112 10733 21 Maharashtra 6386 142 7721220 298 143753 1 1 22 Manipur 110 13 134779 3 2118 23 Meghalaya 83 1 92001 4 1590 1 1 24 Mizoram 2902 318 217895 812 671 25 Nagaland 55 4 34639 8 757 26 Odisha 904 64 1276675 9115 4 4 27 Puducherry 16 1 163781 1 1962 28 Punjab 265 7 740760 37 17724 1 1 29 Rajasthan 863 52 1271897 137 9550 30 Sikkim 15 5 38645 6 447 1 1 31 Tamil Nadu 1054 119 3412918 204 38024 1 1 32 Telangana 865 85 785442 152 4111 33 Tripura 0 1 99950 1 919 34 Uttarakhand 655 8 428580 35 7689 35 Uttar Pradesh 1278 35 2045193 101 23492 36 West Bengal 1365 87 1993920 121 21188 1 1 Total# 33917 2251 42446171 4722 515974 26 71 97 *** For Kerala as per the state media bulletin: 7 of deaths reported on 14th Mar, + 71 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

