India records 1,675 fresh Covid cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases

Covid 19 cases in India: India recorded 1,675 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 31 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (May 24), the country saw a total of 1,635 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent, and total recoveries data reached 4,26,00,737.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 14,841, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,832.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,490. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,74,99,852 samples have been tested up to May 22 for COVID-19. Of these 4,07,626

samples were tested on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 268 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,03,822. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,201. A total of 9,976 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day

(a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9910 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 70 5 2305084 7 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 64207 296 4 Assam 4 716235 7986 5 Bihar 43 3 818417 3 12256 6 Chandigarh 75 3 91070 1 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 51 7 1138303 2 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1819 153 1875802 421 26201 10 Goa 84 3 241749 10 3832 11 Gujarat 182 6 1213806 30 10944 12 Haryana 1096 58 989315 219 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 58 5 280818 7 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 58 449394 5 4752 15 Jharkhand 19 429977 5 5318 16 Karnataka 1718 3 3908828 110 40106 17 Kerala*** 3928 98 6477524 353 69617 31 31 18 Ladakh 5 28028 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 275 10 1031233 22 10735 21 Maharashtra 1978 75 7733176 133 147856 22 Manipur 0 135110 2120 23 Meghalaya 2 92227 1593 24 Mizoram 161 21 227323 24 698 25 Nagaland 0 34735 760 26 Odisha 135 6 1279118 13 9126 27 Puducherry 22 1 163852 1 1962 28 Punjab 110 5 742341 19 17752 29 Rajasthan 508 28 1275163 24 9554 30 Sikkim 4 38709 452 31 Tamil Nadu 331 3 3416569 32 38025 32 Telangana 372 25 788415 52 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 471 10 429643 22 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 884 34 2054361 88 23519 36 West Bengal 377 1 1997544 32 21203 Total# 14841 9 42600737 1635 524490 0 31 31 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 2 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 29 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

