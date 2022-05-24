India records 1,675 fresh Covid cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights
- India recorded 1,675 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 31 deaths.
- The country saw a total of 1,635 discharges in the last 24 hours.
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 14,841, the health ministry data showed today.
Covid 19 cases in India: India recorded 1,675 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 31 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (May 24), the country saw a total of 1,635 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent, and total recoveries data reached 4,26,00,737.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 14,841, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,832.
The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,490. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,74,99,852 samples have been tested up to May 22 for COVID-19. Of these 4,07,626
samples were tested on Monday.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 268 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,03,822. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,201. A total of 9,976 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9910
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|70
|5
|2305084
|7
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|64207
|296
|4
|Assam
|4
|716235
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|43
|3
|818417
|3
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|75
|3
|91070
|1
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|51
|7
|1138303
|2
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1819
|153
|1875802
|421
|26201
|10
|Goa
|84
|3
|241749
|10
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|182
|6
|1213806
|30
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|1096
|58
|989315
|219
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|58
|5
|280818
|7
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|58
|449394
|5
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|19
|429977
|5
|5318
|16
|Karnataka
|1718
|3
|3908828
|110
|40106
|17
|Kerala***
|3928
|98
|6477524
|353
|69617
|31
|31
|18
|Ladakh
|5
|28028
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|275
|10
|1031233
|22
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|1978
|75
|7733176
|133
|147856
|22
|Manipur
|0
|135110
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|2
|92227
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|161
|21
|227323
|24
|698
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|34735
|760
|26
|Odisha
|135
|6
|1279118
|13
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|22
|1
|163852
|1
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|110
|5
|742341
|19
|17752
|29
|Rajasthan
|508
|28
|1275163
|24
|9554
|30
|Sikkim
|4
|38709
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|331
|3
|3416569
|32
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|372
|25
|788415
|52
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|471
|10
|429643
|22
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|884
|34
|2054361
|88
|23519
|36
|West Bengal
|377
|1
|1997544
|32
|21203
|Total#
|14841
|9
|42600737
|1635
|524490
|0
|31
|31
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 2 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 29 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR