Tuesday, May 24, 2022
     
India records 1,675 fresh Covid cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 14,841, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,832.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2022 9:30 IST
Prayagraj: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a passenger for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases

Covid 19 cases in India: India recorded 1,675 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 31 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (May 24), the country saw a total of 1,635 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.75 per cent, and total recoveries data reached 4,26,00,737.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 14,841, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 14,832. 

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,490. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 84,74,99,852 samples have been tested up to May 22 for COVID-19. Of these 4,07,626

samples were tested on Monday.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Monday reported 268 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 2.69 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally increased to 19,03,822. The death toll remained unchanged at 26,201. A total of 9,976 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day
(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9910   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 70 2305084 14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1   64207   296      
4 Assam 4   716235   7986      
5 Bihar 43 818417 12256      
6 Chandigarh 75 91070 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 51 1138303 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1819 153  1875802 421  26201      
10 Goa 84 241749 10  3832      
11 Gujarat 182 1213806 30  10944      
12 Haryana 1096 58  989315 219  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 58 280818 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 58   449394 4752      
15 Jharkhand 19   429977 5318      
16 Karnataka 1718 3908828 110  40106      
17 Kerala*** 3928 98  6477524 353  69617   31 31
18 Ladakh 5   28028   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 275 10  1031233 22  10735      
21 Maharashtra 1978 75  7733176 133  147856      
22 Manipur 0   135110   2120      
23 Meghalaya 2   92227   1593      
24 Mizoram 161 21  227323 24  698      
25 Nagaland 0   34735   760      
26 Odisha 135 1279118 13  9126      
27 Puducherry 22 163852 1962      
28 Punjab 110 742341 19  17752      
29 Rajasthan 508 28  1275163 24  9554      
30 Sikkim 4   38709   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 331 3416569 32  38025      
32 Telangana 372 25  788415 52  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 471 10  429643 22  7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 884 34  2054361 88  23519      
36 West Bengal 377 1997544 32  21203      
Total# 14841 42600737 1635  524490 31 31
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 2 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 29 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Also Read: Covid vaccines for kids under 5: Pfizer says 3 shots '80% effective in preventing virus'

 

