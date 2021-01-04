Image Source : GOOGLE/PTI COVID-19: World's largest vaccination programme to start in India soon, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the efforts of the Indian scientists and doctors involved in developing the vaccine for Covid-19. He said that India is soon going to start the largest vaccination programme in the world.

"The new year has brought with it a new achievement. Indian scientists have not developed just one, but two Covid vaccines," PM Modi said on Monday while inaugurating the National Metrology Conclave virtually. He also dedicated the National Atomic Timescale and Bharatiya Nirdeshak Dravya to the nation. Besides, he laid the foundation stone for the National Environmental Standards Lab.

"We are on the threshold of starting the 'largest vaccination programme in the world'. The entire country is indebted to all scientists and technicians," he said.

Two coronavirus vaccines -- Oxford Institute's Covishield, which is being developed by the Pune-based Serum Institute, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, received approval for emergency use from the drug regulator on Sunday.

READ MORE: Govt approves 2 Covid vaccines: Who will get it first, process and more. All queries answered

PM Modi also urged the scientists of CSIR to discuss and converse with the students of the educational institutions in the entire country and share their experiences with the next generation. "This would help in developing the next generation of young scientists," he said.

The Prime Minister further said the quality of services and products in our country, both in the public or private sector, will determine India's strength in the world.

"No research is complete with comparing and calculating. We also need to calculate our achievements as well," he said. "We have to ensure that there is not only global demand but also global acceptance of 'Make in India' products. We have to strengthen brand India on the basis of quality and credibility."

Covishield and Covaxin have to be administered in two doses and can be stored at 2-8 degree Celsius. The Drugs Controller General of India has also granted permission to Cadila healthcare for phase 3 clinical trial in the country.

READ MORE: Taking Covid-19 vaccine mandatory in India? Here's what Health Ministry says

With IANS Inputs

Latest India News