Covid-19 pandemic: India's daily cases drop below 1 lakh after a month; positivity rate dips to 7.25%

India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped below 1 lakh on Monday as the nation reported 83,876 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. In the last 24 hours, 895 deaths were reported across the nation, taking the Covid-19 toll to 5,02,874. There were 1,99,054 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the country's total recoveries to 4,06,60,202.

The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 11,08,938, while the daily positivity rate is at 7.25 per cent. Amid a decline in Covid cases, physical classes for classes 9 to 12 resumed in five states.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine in the country. This comes following recommendations of an expert panel of India's central drug authority to grant restricted emergency use authorisation to Sputnik Light subject to various regulatory provisions.

Sputnik-Light is the same as component-1 of Sputnik V.

"DCGI has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India. This is the ninth COVID-19 vaccine in the country. This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic," Mandaviya tweeted.

An official source said in light of recommendations of Subject Expert Committee (SEC) following a meeting on January 31, Dr Reddy's Laboratories presented its proposal for grant of permission to import Sputnik Light for restricted emergency use and booster dose vaccination along with analysis of safety and efficacy data including its benefit against Omicron.

