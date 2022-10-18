COVID-19: India reports 1,542 fresh cases in past 24 hours; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). The government will review the Covid situation to chalk out a plan for the road ahead

COVID-19 Update: India reported 1,542 fresh Covid positive cases in the past 24 hours which took total active cases to 26,449 with 0.68% positivity rate on Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review on Tuesday the coronavirus situation in the country and the ongoing vaccination drive to decide on the future course of actions, official sources said.

The minister will also review the COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and protocol, the sources said on Sunday. The meeting will be attended by top officials, including Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Department of Biotechnology Secretary Rajesh S Gokhale, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul, and Chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) N K Arora.

The Health Ministry has decided against procuring more Covid vaccines as of now and has surrendered Rs 4,237 crore, or nearly 85 per cent of the 2022-23 budget allocation for inoculation purposes, to the Finance Ministry.



According to official sources, around 1.8 crore doses are still available with the governments at the Centre and in states and the stock is sufficient to continue the vaccination drive for around six months, given the low uptake of vaccines among people due to declining Covid case burden.



The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 219.33 crore. Official sources said 98 per cent of India's adult population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 92 per cent have been fully vaccinated.



Also, 83.7 per cent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3, while 72 per cent have got both the first and second doses.

In the age-group of 12-14 years, 87.3 per cent have been administered the first dose while 68.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the total eligible target population of 18 years and above, a little over 27 per cent have been administered precaution doses so far.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 1 10590 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 144 8 2323806 12 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 66565 1 296 4 Assam 2707 26 735176 32 8035 5 Bihar 191 13 838422 12 12302 6 Chandigarh 26 2 98063 3 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 404 19 1162624 74 14139 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 429 49 1978028 110 26506 10 Goa* 153 8 254373 7 3967 11 Gujarat 685 33 1264402 79 11038 1 12 Haryana 256 7 1044669 41 10709 13 Himachal Pradesh 63 308117 8 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 34 6 474431 7 4785 15 Jharkhand 59 4 437085 7 5331 16 Karnataka 3005 23 4023630 93 40294 17 Kerala*** 4823 35 6741350 391 71315 18 Ladakh 9 1 29132 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 109 3 1043688 10 10775 21 Maharashtra 2802 18 7976726 219 148372 22 Manipur 18 2 137679 2 2149 23 Meghalaya 28 1 95087 1 1622 24 Mizoram 50 11 237907 11 723 25 Nagaland 3 2 35184 2 781 26 Odisha 528 131 1325773 179 9202 1 27 Puducherry 198 6 172901 12 1974 28 Punjab** 129 26 764305 35 17918 29 Rajasthan 375 6 1303798 15 9644 30 Sikkim 23 3 43731 5 498 31 Tamil Nadu 4074 41 3547162 312 38048 32 Telangana 563 10 834500 87 4111 33 Tripura 111 20 106880 3 939 34 Uttarakhand 57 1 441227 5 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 395 3 2102935 32 23625 36 West Bengal 1391 26 2094176 111 21523 1 Total# 26449 385 44077068 1919 528913 3

(With PTI input)

Also Read: New Omicron sub-variant B.F 7 detected in India | Details

Latest India News