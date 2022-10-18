COVID-19: India reports 1,542 fresh cases in past 24 hours; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
     
COVID-19 Update: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the coronavirus situation and the ongoing vaccination drive today.

October 18, 2022
The government will review the Covid situation to chalk out
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). The government will review the Covid situation to chalk out a plan for the road ahead

COVID-19 Update: India reported 1,542 fresh Covid positive cases in the past 24 hours which took total active cases to 26,449 with  0.68% positivity rate on Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review on Tuesday the coronavirus situation in the country and the ongoing vaccination drive to decide on the future course of actions, official sources said.

The minister will also review the COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and protocol, the sources said on Sunday. The meeting will be attended by top officials, including Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Department of Biotechnology Secretary Rajesh S Gokhale, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul, and Chairperson of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) N K Arora.

The Health Ministry has decided against procuring more Covid vaccines as of now and has surrendered Rs 4,237 crore, or nearly 85 per cent of the 2022-23 budget allocation for inoculation purposes, to the Finance Ministry.

 
According to official sources, around 1.8 crore doses are still available with the governments at the Centre and in states and the stock is sufficient to continue the vaccination drive for around six months, given the low uptake of vaccines among people due to declining Covid case burden.
 
The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 219.33 crore. Official sources said 98 per cent of India's adult population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 92 per cent have been fully vaccinated.
 
Also, 83.7 per cent of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose since the vaccination for this age group began on January 3, while 72 per cent have got both the first and second doses.

In the age-group of 12-14 years, 87.3 per cent have been administered the first dose while 68.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of the total eligible target population of 18 years and above, a little over 27 per cent have been administered precaution doses so far.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 10590 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 144 2323806 12  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6   66565 296  
4 Assam 2707 26  735176 32  8035  
5 Bihar 191 13  838422 12  12302  
6 Chandigarh 26 98063 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 404 19  1162624 74  14139  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 429 49  1978028 110  26506  
10 Goa* 153 254373 3967  
11 Gujarat 685 33  1264402 79  11038
12 Haryana 256 1044669 41  10709  
13 Himachal Pradesh 63   308117 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 34 474431 4785  
15 Jharkhand 59 437085 5331  
16 Karnataka 3005 23  4023630 93  40294  
17 Kerala*** 4823 35  6741350 391  71315  
18 Ladakh 9 29132   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 109 1043688 10  10775  
21 Maharashtra 2802 18  7976726 219  148372  
22 Manipur 18 137679 2149  
23 Meghalaya 28 95087 1622  
24 Mizoram 50 11  237907 11  723  
25 Nagaland 3 35184 781  
26 Odisha 528 131  1325773 179  9202
27 Puducherry 198 172901 12  1974  
28 Punjab** 129 26  764305 35  17918  
29 Rajasthan 375 1303798 15  9644  
30 Sikkim 23 43731 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 4074 41  3547162 312  38048  
32 Telangana 563 10  834500 87  4111  
33 Tripura 111 20  106880 939  
34 Uttarakhand 57 441227 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 395 2102935 32  23625  
36 West Bengal 1391 26  2094176 111  21523
Total# 26449 385  44077068 1919  528913

(With PTI input)

