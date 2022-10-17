New Omicron sub-variant B.F 7 detected in India | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to reports, the first case of BF. 7 has been detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research center.

Covid19 : It has been just a few weeks since people heaved a sigh of relief after the latest wave of Covid19 gripped the country, however reports of a new B.F.7 sub-variant of Omicron have come to light.

According to reports, the first case of BF. 7 has been detected by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research center. Several experts consider it to be a highly infectious variant with a greater degree of transmission.

The newest sub-variants BA.5.1.7 and BF.7, that were were first detected in Mongolia are the reason for the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in China. However, experts have advised precautionary and Covid-appropriate behavior ahead of the upcoming festive season.

What are the symptoms?

Sore throat, congestion, fatigue, cough and runny nose continue to be the most reported symptoms of this sub-variant too.

India's Covid Tally

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 26,834 cases, accounting for 0.06 percent of the country's total positive cases.

India's daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.86 percent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.02 percent on Monday.

A total of 2,060 fresh Covid cases were detected in the last 24 hours against 2,401 reported on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | COVID-19: India reports 2,060 new cases, 10 fatalities in past 24 hours

ALSO READ | COVID-19: New 'highly infectious' variants emerge in China

Latest India News