Covid-19 scare: India logs over 3,000 new cases with daily positivity rate at 6.1% | Check active cases tally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Covid-19 scare: India logs over 3,000 new cases with daily positivity rate at 6.1%

Covid in India: Amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, India logged 3,038 fresh infections, taking the active cases tally to 21,179. According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll climbed to 5,30,901 with 9 more fatalities.

While two deaths each were reported from Delhi and Punjab, one each was reported by Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand in a span of 24 hours and two were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. As per the Union health ministry, the daily positivity rate of Covid-19 currently stands at 6.1%

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,29,284). The active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

ALSO READ: Enhance lab surveillance, ramp up genome sequencing: PM Modi in Covid review meet

The case fatality recorded at 1.19%

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,77,204, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, doctors have advised people to exercise necessary precautions and not ignore suspected symptoms of Covid-19 as the prevailing weather is favourable for the spread of the virus. There has been a sharp upward spiral in Covid cases over the last few days, with about 3,000 cases being reported daily across the country. The national capital has also seen a marked increase in cases, with the daily count of infections pegged at over 400.

ALSO READ: Another blow to China: COVID-19 likely came from lab leak in Wuhan, claims US study

Union Health Minister urges people to be cautious

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also advised people to be cautious in view of the prevailing Covid situation. On Monday, Mandaviya said people need to be cautious amid rising cases of the Covid sub-variant, Omicron. However, he added that there was no need to hospitalise patients as the majority are being advised home isolation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News