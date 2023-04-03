Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY COVID-19: India records 3,641 fresh cases in last 24 hours, 11 deaths

Covid-19: India on Monday logged a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh COVID-19 cases. As per the official data of Union Health Ministry, the active caseload rose to 20,219. In addition to this, 11 deaths have been also recorded from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Karnataka in the last 24 hours.

The toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths

The toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths -- three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan -- recorded in a 24-hour span. The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12 while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45 per cent.

Total tally of Covid cases

The total tally of Covid cases was at 4.47 crore (4,47,26,246). The active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is at 4.41 crore (4,41,75,135) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19. According to the ministry website, 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

