Coronavirus Updates: India records 3,824 Covid cases, biggest single-day rise in six months

Coronavirus Updates: India witnessed the biggest single-day rise in covid-19 cases in six months on Sunday as it logged a total of 3,824 fresh infections. With this, the active tally has increased to 18,389 as per the data shared by the Union health ministry.

With the fresh infections, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 4.47 crore (4,47,22,605). The death toll climbed to 5,30,881 with five deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

One death each was reported from Delhi, Haryana, Kerala and Rajasthan in a span of 24 hours and one was reconciled by Kerala. At 18,389, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

Daily positive rate

The daily positivity rate stood at 2.87 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,73,335, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

