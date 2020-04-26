Image Source : ANI COVID-19 has taught us to be self-reliant: CDS Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat has said that Coronavirus taught us to be self-reliant. While assessing the COVID-19 situation in the region, the CDS said, "In India, when we're looking at becoming a regional power, we'll have to support others and not be dependent on others. It becomes important we support Make in India and ensure that whatever (weapon systems) we're importing, gradually we're getting it through Make in India."

While speaking on the combat preparedness of the tri-services, the former Army Chief said, "Whatever budget has been given to us, we must spend it pragmatically avoiding any wasteful expenditure. We don’t see any major drop in our operational preparedness as far as the three services are concerned."

"The scientists and other agencies involved in medical research have come up with innovative ideas to produce medical equipment in the country which we were so far importing to help us tide over COVID19. This has been amazing," he further added.

The CDS said that the challenges of indigenously developing weapons that we are importing from abroad needs to be given to the industry. "We in the defense services have been importing our weapons, equipment and ammunition from abroad. But I think, if we can give this challenge to the industry, to our own research & dev orgs, I think we can start manufacturing our own ammunitions etc in the country," he said.

"As armed forces, we understand our responsibility in the fight against COVID19. We've to make sure that we remain safe because if our soldiers, sailors & airmen get affected by this virus, how're we going to support our people," he told news agency ANI.

"I am very happy to inform you that all our people have downloaded the Aarogya Setu application and should anyone get affected, we would be able to pick that up very soon. We would be able to ensure that the spread does not happen," the army veteran signed off with.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage