Falling COVID-19 fatality rate, rising recovery rate: What gives India hope

Like many other countries, India is battling a huge health crisis. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed countless lives throughout the world so far. Amid such dark times, what gives India some hope is the falling fatality rate and improving recovery rate.

The Ministry of Health on Monday said that India's COVID-19 fatality rate was "progressively falling". It currently stands at 2.28 percent, among the lowest in the world. The government attributed the dip to factors like aggressive testing and an effective containment strategy.

On the other hand, the country's recovery rate has been improving consistently. The total recoveries have crossed the nine-lakh mark.

According to the Health Ministry, the focused efforts of the Centre, state governments and union territory administrations on early detection and isolation through aggressive testing and efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases have shown results with continuously falling case fatality rate and improving recovery rate.

"With effective containment strategy, aggressive testing, and standardized clinical management protocols based on a holistic standard of care approach, the case fatality rate has significantly dipped," the ministry said in a statement.

The case fatality rate is progressively falling and currently is at 2.28 percent, it said, adding that India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

India also recorded more than 30,000 recoveries in a single day for the fourth successive day with 31,991 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

The number of recovered patients now stands at 9,17,567 with the recovery rate at 64 percent, it said.

As a result of low mortality and more people recovering, the recovered cases exceed the active cases (4,85,114) by 4,32,453 as on Monday, the ministry said.

Medical attention continues to be provided to all active cases in hospitals and home settings, it said.

With a record single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases, India's caseload climbed to 14,35,453 on Monday, while recoveries surged to 9,17,567, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

- With PTI inputs -

