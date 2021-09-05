India reports 42,766 new COVID cases, 308 deaths in last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 4,10,048

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thane: Health workers inoclute Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries at District Nursing College vaccination centre

India recorded 42,766 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and 308 fatalities due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country has the total recovery rate at around 97.42 per cent.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India rose to 4,10,048, the ministry data showed. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Total 68.46 Cr. vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The active cases account for 1.24% of total cases. India saw 38,091 recoveries in the last 24 hours increasing total recoveries to 3,21,38,092

According to data shared by the Union Health Ministry, about 53 crore total Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, Kerala continued to report a high number of COVID-19 infections, with 29,682 cases and 142 deaths on Saturday, while the Total Positivity Rate saw a slight dip. The numbers took the total affected in the state to 41,81,137 and the fatality count to 21,422. The TPR stood at 17.54 per cent, as compared to 17.91 on Friday.

