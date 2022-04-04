India records 913 fresh Covid cases, lower than thousand after 715 days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: A health worker collects swab semple of passengers for COVID-19 test at KSR Railway Station

India recorded 913 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 13 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (April 4), the country saw a total of 1,316 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,95,089.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India declined to 12,597 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,358. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,10,79,706 samples have been tested up to April 3 for COVID-19. Of these 3,14,823 samples were tested on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9904 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 150 25 2304697 36 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2 64188 296 4 Assam 1348 1 716209 1 6639 5 Bihar 18 2 818202 7 12256 6 Chandigarh 18 1 90745 1 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 91 16 1138033 21 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 482 27 1838665 112 26153 10 Goa 39 9 241450 9 3832 11 Gujarat 64 1212926 10 10942 12 Haryana 271 15 974475 39 10617 13 Himachal Pradesh 92 6 280341 2 4133 14 Jammu and Kashmir 167 13 448896 33 4750 15 Jharkhand 38 6 429799 9 5315 16 Karnataka 1557 1 3904049 51 40054 17 Kerala*** 3517 156 6462151 458 68074 2 6 8 18 Ladakh 7 1 27990 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 105 26 1030314 32 10735 21 Maharashtra 921 16 7725684 131 147789 2 2 22 Manipur 41 10 134958 4 2120 23 Meghalaya 12 3 92164 5 1593 24 Mizoram 978 20 223123 53 687 1 1 25 Nagaland 13 2 34705 2 759 26 Odisha 383 35 1278233 71 9121 27 Puducherry 0 163812 1962 28 Punjab 97 20 741309 24 17741 29 Rajasthan 155 8 1273327 21 9552 30 Sikkim 6 3 38681 3 452 31 Tamil Nadu 275 9 3414610 32 38025 32 Telangana 290 37 786927 49 4111 33 Tripura 3 1 99953 1 921 34 Uttarakhand 489 4 429084 11 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 382 6 2046988 39 23496 36 West Bengal 586 15 1995710 49 21199 2 2 Total# 12597 416 42495089 1316 521358 7 6 13 *** For Kerala: as per the state media bulletin: 2 of deaths reported on 3rd Apr 2022, + 6 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

