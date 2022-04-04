India records 913 fresh Covid cases, lower than thousand after 715 days

Highlights
- India recorded 913 new cases of the novel coronavirus today.
- The daily caseload went below 1000 after 715 days.
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India declined to 12,597.
India recorded 913 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 13 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (April 4), the country saw a total of 1,316 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,95,089.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India declined to 12,597 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,358. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,10,79,706 samples have been tested up to April 3 for COVID-19. Of these 3,14,823 samples were tested on Sunday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9904
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|150
|25
|2304697
|36
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|64188
|296
|4
|Assam
|1348
|1
|716209
|1
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|18
|2
|818202
|7
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|1
|90745
|1
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|91
|16
|1138033
|21
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|482
|27
|1838665
|112
|26153
|10
|Goa
|39
|9
|241450
|9
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|64
|1212926
|10
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|271
|15
|974475
|39
|10617
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|92
|6
|280341
|2
|4133
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|167
|13
|448896
|33
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|38
|6
|429799
|9
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1557
|1
|3904049
|51
|40054
|17
|Kerala***
|3517
|156
|6462151
|458
|68074
|2
|6
|8
|18
|Ladakh
|7
|1
|27990
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|105
|26
|1030314
|32
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|921
|16
|7725684
|131
|147789
|2
|2
|22
|Manipur
|41
|10
|134958
|4
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|12
|3
|92164
|5
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|978
|20
|223123
|53
|687
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|13
|2
|34705
|2
|759
|26
|Odisha
|383
|35
|1278233
|71
|9121
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|97
|20
|741309
|24
|17741
|29
|Rajasthan
|155
|8
|1273327
|21
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|6
|3
|38681
|3
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|275
|9
|3414610
|32
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|290
|37
|786927
|49
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|3
|1
|99953
|1
|921
|34
|Uttarakhand
|489
|4
|429084
|11
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|382
|6
|2046988
|39
|23496
|36
|West Bengal
|586
|15
|1995710
|49
|21199
|2
|2
|Total#
|12597
|416
|42495089
|1316
|521358
|7
|6
|13
|*** For Kerala: as per the state media bulletin: 2 of deaths reported on 3rd Apr 2022, + 6 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR