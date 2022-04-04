Monday, April 04, 2022
     
India records 913 fresh Covid cases, lower than thousand after 715 days

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (April 4), the country saw a total of 1,316 discharges in the last 24 hours

New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2022 9:33 IST
Image Source : PTI

Bengaluru: A health worker collects swab semple of passengers for COVID-19 test at KSR Railway Station 

Highlights

  • India recorded 913 new cases of the novel coronavirus today.
  • The daily caseload went below 1000 after 715 days.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India declined to 12,597.

India recorded 913 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 13 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (April 4), the country saw a total of 1,316 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent, and total recoveries data reached to 4,24,95,089.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India declined to 12,597 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,358. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 79,10,79,706 samples have been tested up to April 3 for COVID-19. Of these 3,14,823 samples were tested on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9904   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 150 25  2304697 36  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2   64188   296      
4 Assam 1348 716209 6639      
5 Bihar 18 818202 12256      
6 Chandigarh 18 90745 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 91 16  1138033 21  14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 482 27  1838665 112  26153      
10 Goa 39 241450 3832      
11 Gujarat 64   1212926 10  10942      
12 Haryana 271 15  974475 39  10617      
13 Himachal Pradesh 92 280341 4133      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 167 13  448896 33  4750      
15 Jharkhand 38 429799 5315      
16 Karnataka 1557 3904049 51  40054      
17 Kerala*** 3517 156  6462151 458  68074 6 8
18 Ladakh 7 27990   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 105 26  1030314 32  10735      
21 Maharashtra 921 16  7725684 131  147789   2
22 Manipur 41 10  134958 2120      
23 Meghalaya 12 92164 1593      
24 Mizoram 978 20  223123 53  687   1
25 Nagaland 13 34705 759      
26 Odisha 383 35  1278233 71  9121      
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 97 20  741309 24  17741      
29 Rajasthan 155 1273327 21  9552      
30 Sikkim 6 38681 452      
31 Tamil Nadu 275 3414610 32  38025      
32 Telangana 290 37  786927 49  4111      
33 Tripura 3 99953 921      
34 Uttarakhand 489 429084 11  7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 382 2046988 39  23496      
36 West Bengal 586 15  1995710 49  21199   2
Total# 12597 416  42495089 1316  521358 6 13
*** For Kerala: as per the state media bulletin: 2 of deaths reported on 3rd Apr 2022, + 6 deaths declared as per appeal cases filed G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

