Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid 19: India registers 11,793 fresh cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights India recorded 11,793 new cases of the novel coronavirus is last 24 hours.

Today's fresh Covid cases are exponentially lower than yesterday.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 96,700.

Covid 19: India recorded 11,793 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 27 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. Today's fresh Covid cases are exponentially lower than yesterday. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (June 28), the country saw a total of 9,486 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.57 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,27,97,092.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 96,700, the health ministry data showed today.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 2,280 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,14,89,40 samples have been tested up to June 27 for COVID-19. Of these 4,73,717 samples were tested on Monday.

