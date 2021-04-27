COVID 19: Britain sends ventilator, oxygen, other medical equipment to India

Image Source : TWITTER/MEAINDIA Britain lends help by sending ventilators, oxygen cylinders and other life-saving medical equipment for assistance to India

As India reels with the second wave of COVID 19 surge, Britain lends help by sending ventilators, oxygen cylinders, and other life-saving medical equipment for assistance. The move came after FCDO's announcement that Britain will assist India with an influx of medical supplies in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus in the country.

India is in dire need of adequate medical supplies and to help out, this is just the first package that has arrived. According to sources, the second package will arrive by this week that will include 9 airline container loads. It will include 495 oxygen cylinders, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators.

More packages will follow suit eventually. Sources say that these shipments will primarily focus on fulfilling emergency supplies.

London will ship more than 600 pieces of equipment to New Delhi to support its fight against the virus, following a request from India and Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging the UK would do "all it can" to help.

"We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against Covid-19. Vital medical equipment is on its way from the UK to India to help stop the tragic loss of life from the virus and we’ll continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time." Johnson had tweeted on Sunday.

Until the crisis broke, Johnson had been due to travel to the country Sunday. But the three-day visit has been postponed.

Delhi recorded as many as 20,201 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 10.47 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 14,628. As many as 380 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 57,690 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

