Monday, October 07, 2019
     
  4. Court issues notice to attach properties of absconding SP MLA

The MLA has been given time till November 5 to appear before the court.

Muzaffarnagar Published on: October 07, 2019 11:38 IST
A court in Shamli district has issued a notice to attach the properties of Kairana's SP MLA Nahid Hasan, who is absconding in connection with a cheating case.

On Sunday, police pasted the notice, issued under Section 82 (proclamation for person absconding) of the CrPC, outside the SP MLA's house, Shamli SP Ajay Kumar said.

The MLA has been given time till November 5 to appear before the court.

Twelve cases were registered against Nahid Hasan, Kumar said, adding that the SP MLA's mother and former Kairana MP Tabassum Hasan was also involved in some of the cases. 

